<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Zero-knowledge cryptography firm Nexus Labs has raised $25 million in its Series A funding round co-led by Lightspeed Venture Partners and Pantera Capital, in a move to scale its project.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The team </span><a href="https://blog.nexus.xyz/series-a/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">announced</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> in a blog post on Monday that the funding round also drew participants including Dragonfly, Faction and Blockchain Builders Fund. The project previously closed its $2 million seed round led by Dragonfly in late 2022.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The team plans to use the new funding to accelerate the open-source development of Nexus 1.0 as well as the expansion of its engineering team.</span></p>\r\n<h2>What is Nexus Labs doing?</h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Nexus aims to enable verifiable computation in applications via cryptography and zero knowledge proofs. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Nexus 1.0 zkVM is a modular zkVM written in Rust, focused on performance and security, according to the team. </span>The zero-knowledge solution will offload a large portion of computational work in dapps. <span style="font-weight: 400;">Here, ZK proofs ensure that computations are compressed and verified quickly.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“We aim to scale the Nexus machine to 1 trillion Hertz of compute, and will use the funding to accelerate our collaboration with teams in the space to grow the compute capacity of the zero-knowledge industry,” the team added.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>