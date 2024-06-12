<p>In a post-mortem on X, OKX claimed that a hacker used forged "judicial documents" to obtain the personal information of "very few" OKX users. <span style="font-weight: 400;">“The matter is under investigation by the judicial authorities, and we cannot disclose more specific details,” the crypto exchange </span><a href="https://twitter.com/okxchinese/status/1800794494016930119"><span style="font-weight: 400;">wrote</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> in a statement.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The security breach surfaced on social media over the weekend after two OKX users </span><a href="https://twitter.com/AsAnEgg/status/1799652645613011014"><span style="font-weight: 400;">claimed</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> that their accounts had been compromised and drained. Blockchain security company <a href="https://twitter.com/evilcos/status/1799677006097027397?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1799677006097027397%7Ctwgr%5Ef0bffd9ffe69381e311d7504bdeb16e83bba57e3%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&amp;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fprotos.com%2Fokx-sim-swap-leads-to-discovery-of-2fa-security-flaw%2F">SlowMist</a> pointed out the similarities between the two incidents — a new API key was created after the users received risk notification SMS texts from Hong Kong for account verification.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Web3 security group Dilation Effect </span><a href="https://x.com/dilationeffect/status/1800116537128608133"><span style="font-weight: 400;">made a claim</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> Monday that the attackers took advantage of a security loophole in OKX, which allegedly allows users to turn off Google Authentication or mobile phone verification without triggering a 24-hour withdrawal halt system in case of certain user activities. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The exchange, however, rebutted the claim in its post-mortem. “This incident has nothing to do with the choice of Google Authenticator or SMS verification,” OKX said.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">OKX added in its latest X post that it has already compensated and will continue to compensate affected users. Wu Blockchain </span><a href="https://x.com/WuBlockchain/status/1800761716651049360"><span style="font-weight: 400;">reported</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> Wednesday that the two users that had their accounts compromised have received full compensation from the exchange.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">OKX declined to comment on The Block’s request for further details regarding the incidents, including the exact number of affected users and if every one of them has been compensated for their losses.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>