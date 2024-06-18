<p><span data-v-f87c67ca="">Dogecoin long</span> liquidations have spiked to more than $60 million in the past 24 hours, as the memecoin fell below the $0.12 mark.</p>\r\n<p>These liquidations were more significant than is usual for the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/300364/ton-memecoins-outperform-downturn">memecoin's</a> trading activity in the futures market. Dogecoin's liquidations were roughly equal to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/300571/bitcoin-holders-gradually-selling-consolidation">bitcoin's</a>, which saw just over $60 million in liquidations during the same period. This is a significant market event, considering bitcoin's much larger trading volume and market cap, and it is also the largest hit in terms of daily liquidations that dogecoin has taken since May 2021.</p>\r\n<p>The wider cryptocurrency market was hit by over $444 million in liquidations in the same period. Of these combined crypto <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/291851/bitcoin-long-liquidations-spike-above-145-million-as-market-heads-south" data-v-f87c67ca="">liquidations</a>, the vast majority — around $382 million — were long positions, according to Coinglass <a href="https://www.coinglass.com/LiquidationData" data-v-f87c67ca="">data</a>.</p>\r\n<h2>Dogecoin long-short ratio skewed bearish</h2>\r\n<p data-v-f87c67ca="">According to Coinglass <a href="https://www.coinglass.com/currencies/DOGE">data</a>, dogecoin open interest, or the number of unsettled futures bets, has dropped by over 18% to $642 million.</p>\r\n<p data-v-f87c67ca="">Meanwhile, the dogecoin futures long-short ratio signals traders are positioning for more downside, with the ratio now above 0.9, indicating a bearish bias.</p>\r\n<p data-v-f87c67ca="">Large-cap memecoins have moved lower in general, with The Block’s <a href="https://www.theblock.co/indices/other/284149/gmci-meme-gmmeme" data-v-f87c67ca="">GMCI Meme index</a>, comprising the leading memecoins by market capitalization, having fallen by over 10% in the past day to 249.41.</p>\r\n<p>Dogecoin is changing hands at around $0.119 at the time of writing, having decreased over 10% in the past 24 hours, according to The Block’s <a href="https://www.theblock.co/prices" data-v-f87c67ca="">price page</a>.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>