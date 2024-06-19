<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The U.S. spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds recorded $152.42 million in net outflows on Tuesday, marking the fourth consecutive day of daily net outflows.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Fidelity’s FBTC saw the largest outflows among the 11 ETFs, logging a net outflow of $83 million, according to </span><a href="https://sosovalue.xyz/assets/etf/us-btc-spot"><span style="font-weight: 400;">data</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> from SosoValue. Grayscale’s GBTC reported a net outflow of $62 million, while Bitwise’s BITB saw about $7 million in net outflows.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The other eight ETFs recorded zero flows on Tuesday.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The 11 spot bitcoin ETFs had cumulative net inflows of $14.81 billion as of Tuesday, down from their peak of $15.69 billion on June 7, the data showed. The products recorded a 19-day streak of inflows until June 7.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The total trading volume for the ETFs amounted to $1.7 billion on Tuesday, compared to Monday’s $1.24 billion.</span></p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/bitcoin-spot-etf-volumes/embed" title="Spot Bitcoin ETF Volumes" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The price of bitcoin edged down 0.35% over the past 24 hours to change hands at around $65,498 at the time of publication, according to </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248348/bitcoin-btc-usd"><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Block’s bitcoin price page</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">CryptoQuant analysts said in a Tuesday report that bitcoin has </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/300661/bitcoin-falls-below-key-support-level-potentially-triggering-8-12-correction-cryptoquant"><span style="font-weight: 400;">fallen through a key price support level</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> that could signal an 8% to 12% correction, potentially leading the price to decline toward $60,000.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>