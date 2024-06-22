<p>Turkish cryptocurrency exchange BtcTurk announced that a cyberattack affected the cryptocurrency stored in ten of its hot wallets following reports of suspicious transfers of Avalanche tokens on Saturday. The exchange noted that its cold wallets, which contain the vast majority of its assets, remain secure and the company remains solvent, according to the company's <a href="https://status.btcturk.com/incidents/w2zxglq0gcm1">announcement</a>. </p>\r\n<p>Binance CEO Richard Teng <a href="https://x.com/_RichardTeng/status/1804525525614096511">announced on X</a> that his company, the world's largest crypto exchange, is assisting BtcTurk with the investigation and has frozen "over $5.3 million in stolen funds so far." </p>\r\n<p>Blockchain sleuth ZachXBT said that suspicious transfers of about $54 million in Avalanche tokens were likely connected to the attack following the results of a timing analysis. The funds were transferred to exchanges such as Binance and Coinbase using THORChain and then withdrawn as Bitcoin to two separate wallets, ZachXBT <a href="https://x.com/zachxbt/status/1804477409179361679">noted</a>, in large transactions that occurred around the same time as BtcTurk's disclosure of the attack. </p>\r\n<p>In addition, the relevant Avalanche wallet had been <a href="https://veridelisi.medium.com/avalanche-x-chain-analysis-5035ca4940ae">previously identified</a> by a blockchain researcher as belonging to a Turkish cryptocurrency exchange, lending credence to the connection between BtcTurk and the Avalanche transfers.</p>\r\n<p>Furthermore, ZachXBT stated on Telegram that online casino Sportsbet "was likely hacked for $3.5M+ by the same threat actor as BTCTurk two hours before as funds from the thefts comingled." Sportsbet was unable to be immediately reached for comment by The Block, but a message on Sportsbet's homepage states that "transactions on BTC and BSC networks are currently unavailable as well as gameplay with BTC and BNB" in a message under the heading "Cashier Maintenance." </p>\r\n<p><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-301341" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2024/06/Screenshot-2024-06-22-at-2.24.30 PM.png" alt="The Block's Avalanche price page shows a decrease in price coinciding with the movement of large amounts of Avalanche following a reported hack. " width="2440" height="1368" /></p>\r\n<p>The price of Avalanche fell about 10% following the transfers, though it has since recovered 5% from its lowest value on Saturday, according to The Block's <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248368/avalanche-avax-usd">Avalanche Price Page</a>. </p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>