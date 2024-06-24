<p>Tether will discontinue support for EOS and Algorand implementations by stopping the minting of USDT on both blockchains today.</p>\r\n<p>USDT redemptions on EOS and Algorand will continue for the next 12 months, when Tether may evaluate and announce further changes.</p>\r\n<p>"We assure our community that this transition will be executed meticulously and with minimal disruption," the company wrote in <a href="https://tether.io/news/tether-announces-strategic-transition-to-prioritize-community-driven-blockchain-support/">an official announcement</a>, adding: "Our top priority remains delivering a seamless user experience, and we are committed to facilitating a hassle-free transition."</p>\r\n<p>Tether specifically preceded the news by explaining that it constantly assesses current transport layers and aims "to strike a balance between maintainability, usage, and community interest."</p>\r\n<p>"Our goal is to allocate resources where they can best enhance security and efficiency while continuing to support innovation across the crypto landscape," it added.</p>\r\n<p>With the removal of Algorand and EOS, Tether now issues its stablecoin on Avalanche, Celo, Kava (Cosmos), Ethereum, Liquid Network, NEAR, Polkadot, Solana, Tezos, TON and Tron. However, Ethereum and Tron blockchains host the vast majority of USDT supply.</p>\r\n<p>In August 2023, Tether <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/245976/tether-discontinues-usdt-bitcoin-kusama-bitcoin-cash">discontinued</a> USDT support on Bitcoin, Kusama and Bitcoin Cash.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/stablecoins/usd-pegged/usdt-supply-by-blockchain-daily/embed" title="USDT Supply by Blockchain" width="100%"></iframe></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>