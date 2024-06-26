<p>The official X account of Metallica — one of the most famous metal bands of all time — was presumably hacked by an unknown entity to promote a Solana token with the ticker METAL in what many presume to have been a hack.</p>\r\n<p>The <a href="https://x.com/Metallica/status/1805757391977464275">post</a> was made on June 16 and claimed the token — which was launched using Solana token deployer pump.fun — was made in partnership with Ticketmaster, though the ticket sales and distribution company had made no announcement.</p>\r\n<p>All posts mentioning the token have been deleted.</p>\r\n<p>Metallica’s X account has since <a href="https://x.com/KeithGrossman/status/1805765158553219233">reposted</a> from MoonPay President Keith A. Grossman urging readers to “be careful” and noting that “MoonPay does NOT support $METAL on Solana” — suggesting the band itself did not launch the token.</p>\r\n<p>MoonPay also <a href="https://x.com/moonpay/status/1805771261466890290">posted</a> a safety alert from its official account. "If someone is offering you a $METAL token, they are not the master of puppets — they're the master of scams," it wrote, referencing the title of the famous Metallica album Master of Puppets.</p>\r\n<p>The price of the METAL token pumped shortly after the posts were made before dumping roughly 90% to a market capitalization of approximately $43,000, according to <a href="https://dexscreener.com/solana/HqAwjJHKutX3YAyMP3yc1XvSgny1XD9NKKL6dPvw2Ft">Dexscreener</a>.</p>\r\n<p>Exactly how or why the posts were made remains unclear. Ticketmaster did not immediately respond to The Block’s request for comment, and Metallica could not be reached for comment by the time of publication.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>