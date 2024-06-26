<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The U.S. Department of State has bumped its reward offer to $5 million for information leading to OneCoin founder Ruja Ignatova's arrest, who has not been seen since 2017.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Ignatova, also nicknamed "Crypto Queen," was added to the </span><span class="s2">FBI’s Top Ten Most Wanted List in June 2022 and previously had a <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/155109/onecoin-founder-ruja-ignatova-to-be-added-to-fbis-most-wanted-list"><span class="s3">reward set</span></a> at $100,000.</span><span class="s1"> Ignatova may have had plastic surgery to change her appearance and could be traveling with guards, according to her FBI <a href="https://www.fbi.gov/wanted/topten/ruja-ignatova/@@download.pdf"><span class="s3">poster</span></a>.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Ignatova founded OneCoin with Karl Sebastian Greenwood in 2014, which the State Department has called "one of the largest global fraud schemes in history" — defrauding investors of more than $4 billion. </span><span class="s4">Greenwood was <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/250564/one-coin-co-founder-sentenced-to-20-years-and-fined-300-million"><span class="s5">arrested</span></a> in Thailand in 2018, charged with fraud and money laundering and extradited to the U.S. This past year, he was sentenced to 20 years in prison and fined $300 million.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s1">Ignatova was charged in 2017 with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Two weeks after being charged, Ignatova went to Greece to avoid being arrested, the State Department said in a statement on Wednesday.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s1">OneCoin marketed its cryptocurrency through a global multi-level marketing network, which prosecutors said helped contribute to its growth. Prosecutors say Greenwood and Ignatova wanted investors to believe OneCoin was comparable to Bitcoin and often drew comparisons between the two.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The new $5 million award was authorized by the Department of State's Transnational Organized Crime Rewards Program, an <a href="https://www.state.gov/transnational-organized-crime-rewards-program-2/"><span class="s3">effort</span></a> created in 2013 that helps law enforcement block international crime and allows the Secretary of State to offer rewards of up to $25 million.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>