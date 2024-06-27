<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds in the U.S. reported $21.52 million in net inflows on Wednesday, continuing the positive streak that began Tuesday. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The largest net inflows of the day were seen from Fidelity’s FBTC, worth $19 million, according to </span><a href="https://sosovalue.xyz/assets/etf/us-btc-spot"><span style="font-weight: 400;">data</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> from SoSoValue. Grayscale’s GBTC posted net inflows of $4 million, its first positive flow since June 5. VanEck also posted $3 million worth of inflows on Wednesday.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Meanwhile, Ark Invest and 21Shares’ ARKB recorded the only net outflows of the day, worth $5 million. Remaining funds from BlackRock, Bitwise, Valkyrie and others saw zero flows.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The spot bitcoin ETFs have attracted $14.44 billion in cumulative net inflows since their debut in January.</span></p>\r\n<h2><b>Ether funds imminent</b></h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Meanwhile, </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/302126/sec-could-approve-spot-ethereum-etfs-by-july-4-report"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Reuters reported</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> Wednesday that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission could approve spot Ethereum ETFs as soon as next Thursday, or July 4, citing anonymous sources. Senior Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas had previously predicted July 2 to be a possible launch date.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">SEC chair </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/301896/gensler-mum-on-timing-of-spot-ethereum-etfs-launch-but-says-process-is-going-smoothly"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Gary Gensler said</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> earlier this week that the launch process of spot ether ETFs is “going smoothly,” although not mentioning an exact timeframe. The regulatory agency gave the preliminary approval for spot ether ETFs last month, and is currently reviewing the amended registration statements from issuers.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>