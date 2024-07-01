<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The U.S. Marshals Service, the enforcement arm of federal courts, is paying $32.5 million for a contract with Coinbase Prime to provide custody.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The agency, a part of the Department of Justice, said it chose Coinbase Prime to provide custody and "advanced trading services" for large-cap digital assets.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s2">"The USMS conducted a competitive due diligence process that evaluated a range of solutions, ultimately choosing Coinbase due to our strong track record and ability to securely provide institutional-grade crypto services at scale," Coinbase said in a <a href="https://www.coinbase.com/en-gb/blog/u-s-marshals-service-chooses-coinbase-to-safeguard-trade-its-large-cap"><span class="s3">statement</span></a> on Monday.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s2">USMS said it has a specific requirement for "managing and disposing of large quantities of popular cryptocurrency assets," according to a previous statement about the opportunity for a contract. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s4">"This will require the use of multiple, industry leading, storage and liquidation techniques employed in a manner that is professional, lawful, and consistent with Department and USMS policy," the agency said. "This contract will also streamline custody, management, and disposal processes for cryptocurrency assets while allowing for the diversification of the type of cryptocurrency assets that can be managed and disposed of under the Government’s forfeiture programs."</span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s4">The contract comes as Coinbase has been in hot water with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. </span><span class="s1">That agency sued Coinbase last year for operating its platform without registering and is making its way through the courts. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s1">Coinbase also sued federal agencies, including the SEC, as recently as last week. The exchange <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/302145/coinbase-sues-sec-fdic-over-foia-requests-says-federal-regulators-trying-to-cut-out-crypto"><span class="s3">accused</span></a> federal financial regulators of trying to cut off the crypto industry from the banking sector in the complaints.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>