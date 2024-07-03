<p>The data-focused blockchain Flare has been integrated into the cross-chain messaging platform LayerZero.</p>\r\n<p>The move allows Flare to access Layer 1 networks such as Ethereum and Solana, in addition to over 70 other blockchains. The more than 50,000 decentralized applications that have added support for Flare can now use Flare, and any chain can incorporate Flare for decentralized data, according to a release shared with The Block.</p>\r\n<p>"This is an incredibly valuable integration for all users and builders on Flare," said the firm's co-founder Hugo Philion in a statement. "Deployment of LayerZero V2 will help accelerate Flare’s expansion, paving the way for builders to develop a wide variety of innovative interoperable products."</p>\r\n<p>The crypto data tracker <a href="https://defillama.com/chain/Flare">DeFiLlama</a> finds Flare maintains $10.23 million in total value locked.</p>\r\n<p>LayerZero saw around 40,150 daily messages as of June 28, according to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/data/scaling-solutions/scaling-overview">The Block's Data Dashboard</a>. The platform's number of daily messages slunk to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/295709/layerzeros-daily-messages-hit-lowest-level-in-over-a-year">lows</a> after LayerZero sought an <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/295274/layerzero-labs-ceo-announces-pause-of-sybil-bounty-hunter-process-after-influx-of-reports">experimental</a> approach to weed out sybil farmers, or individuals using a crypto platform only to achieve as much airdrop as possible.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/scaling-solutions/scaling-overview/layerzero-daily-messages/embed" title="LayerZero Daily Messages" width="100%"></iframe></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>