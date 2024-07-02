<p>The developers at the purported decentralized AI project Bittensor have temporarily suspended its blockchain network following a suspected security exploit involving users’ wallets.</p>\r\n<p>Reports of an unusual attack on Bittensor wallets emerged in recent hours — leading to a deliberate network halt by the core developers. Bittensor’s <a href="https://bittensor.com/scan">block explorer</a> shows that the last block was confirmed about three hours ago.</p>\r\n<p>On-chain analyst ZachXBT first noted that the announcement stated potential thefts may be linked to leaked private keys. “Bittensor was halted due to additional thefts earlier today potentially as a result of private key leakage,” he <a href="https://t.me/investigations/138">explained</a> in a Telegram update.</p>\r\n<p>A Bittensor community Discord administrator, const [т, T], <a href="https://discord.com/channels/1086368192521318472/1086369857135714304/1257827875948855356">notified</a> that all transactions have been paused to prevent further unauthorized access while the team conducts an investigation. “We are investigating what appears to have been an attack on a number of Bittensor wallets over the last 3 hours,” the administrator stated. “We are investigating, and in an abundance of caution, have recently fully halted transactions on-chain until there is more information available to us about the nature of this attack.”</p>\r\n<p>According to ZachXBT, <a href="https://x.taostats.io/account/5FbWTraF7jfBe5EvCmSThum85htcrEsCzwuFjG3PukTUQYot#transfers">$8 million</a> worth of TAO — approximately 32,000 native Bittensor (TAO) tokens — was stolen today, which likely prompted the foundation’s decision to secure the network against further incidents.</p>\r\n<p>The TAO Foundation has yet to provide a detailed statement on the thefts as the investigation unfolds.</p>\r\n<p>This incident has contributed to a 15% decline in the native TAO token. It’s currently changing hands at $231, with a market capitalization of $1.6 billion, according to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/268328/bittensor-tao-usd">The Block's price page</a>.</p>\r\n<p><em>This is a developing story.</em></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>