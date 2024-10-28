Hypercasual Finance, Hana Network raises $4M in Builders round

Hana Network, a startup developing Hyper Casual Finance, has raised $4 million in a builder round from builders such as Sushiswap, Alliance, and Orange DAO. The valuation of this round have not been disclosed.

Hana was founded last year by Kohei Hanasaka. The team has been tackling onboarding experience challenges for quite a while and launched Hana Gateway, trustless on/off ramp, in January 2024. Leveraging the insights gained from Hana Gateway, they are presently focused on developing Hypercasual Finance, which emphasizes user-driven distribution with existing open social networks.

What is Hana Network?

Hana Network is Hypercasual Finance with social network effects, turning the complicated crypto world into a playground that new comers can easily enjoy.

Users can seamlessly onboard from social media and engage in casual earning or on-ramping through mechanisms such as attention incentives, social tipping, and P2P funding.

Existing CEX experiences offer users a passive way to just own assets, whereas Hana Network provides user-driven distribution through interactions among users, creating new network effects and opens doors for the unbanked.

Hana Network aims to be the gateway to crypto for newcomers by mixing blockchain's P2P transactions and communication with existing social network effects.

Hana Network’s launch

The mainnet will be divided into four major phases. They have already achieved a successful launch of Mainnet Phase 1 with the hyper-casual card Lego game Hanafuda, where users can earn rewards while playing. New experiences will be gradually introduced from Phase 2 to Phase 4.

Phase 1: Play Card Legos

Phase 2: Join a new Club

Phase 3: Accelerate Real-Time Communication

Phase 4: Connect to the Real world

This post is commissioned by Hana Network and does not serve as a testimonial or endorsement by The Block. This post is for informational purposes only and should not be relied upon as a basis for investment, tax, legal or other advice. You should conduct your own research and consult independent counsel and advisors on the matters discussed within this post. Past performance of any asset is not indicative of future results.