Bitget hires former Binance executive to drive growth in Latin America

Crypto exchange Bitget hired former Binance regional vice president Min Lin as chief business officer, according to an announcement on Monday. Lin, who served as regional vice president for Latin America and head of business development at Binance beginning in 2023, will spearhead Bitget's expansion plans.
Lin comes to the firm with experience in both traditional and web3 markets, including a stint as executive director in the global markets division at Goldman Sachs.
"Min's expertise will be pivotal in our mission to expand and innovate," Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget, said in a statement. Bitget is among the 10 largest crypto exchanges and serves 45 million users across countries and regions. It reported a 98% increase in active users in 2024.
At Binance, Lin “was instrumental in securing licensing agreements and fostering relationships with regulators, ensuring compliance and facilitating strategic expansion,” a Bitget spokesperson said. The recently hired VP will work to grow Bitget’s presence in “key regional markets,” including Latin America.
Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in other companies in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current financial disclosures.
© 2024 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.