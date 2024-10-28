Bitget hires former Binance executive to drive growth in Latin America

Crypto exchange Bitget hired former Binance regional vice president Min Lin as chief business officer, according to an announcement on Monday. Lin, who served as regional vice president for Latin America and head of business development at Binance beginning in 2023, will spearhead Bitget's expansion plans.

Lin comes to the firm with experience in both traditional and web3 markets, including a stint as executive director in the global markets division at Goldman Sachs.

"Min's expertise will be pivotal in our mission to expand and innovate," Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget, said in a statement. Bitget is among the 10 largest crypto exchanges and serves 45 million users across countries and regions. It reported a 98% increase in active users in 2024.

At Binance, Lin “was instrumental in securing licensing agreements and fostering relationships with regulators, ensuring compliance and facilitating strategic expansion,” a Bitget spokesperson said. The recently hired VP will work to grow Bitget’s presence in “key regional markets,” including Latin America.