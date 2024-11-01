Zircuit Launches EIGEN Fairdrop, Aiming to Create a Fair and Inclusive Ethereum Staking Rewards Model

GEORGE TOWN, GRAND CAYMAN – Zircuit, the chain where innovation meets security, today announced the EIGEN Fairdrop initiative, designed to bring greater fairness and accessibility to Ethereum staking rewards. With this initiative, Zircuit seeks to recognize the contributions of all EigenLayer participants, regardless of stake size, and support a vision for a secure, decentralized future.

The Zircuit Fairdrop is an industry first, intending to provide equal shares to all eligible EIGEN holders, offering a more inclusive approach to reward distribution. By moving away from traditional methods that often favor larger stakeholders, Zircuit hopes to contribute to a broader conversation on fairness in the Ethereum community.

"The EIGEN Fairdrop is just the beginning of a more community-driven vision. We see a future where Ethereum staking is driven by an inclusive approach that equally supports all levels of contribution. We’re excited to take this first step toward making that vision a reality."

stated Martin Derka, co-founder of Zircuit.

EigenLayer plays a significant role in advancing Ethereum’s restaking capabilities, helping extend the network’s security across new areas of decentralized finance and web3. The Fairdrop recognizes and rewards the value of these contributions, aiming to support a community that bolsters Ethereum’s security model. Through this initiative, Zircuit hopes to build on EigenLayer’s contributions, adding security and resilience to the Ethereum ecosystem.

More than 190,000 eligible participants are invited to claim their rewards by visiting Zircuit’s Fairdrop page and verifying their eligibility.

On October 8, 2024, Zircuit captured a snapshot of Ethereum Block #20919999, and all wallets with at least 3 EIGEN tokens at that time eligible for this milestone airdrop.

Zircuit protects users from hacks through its built-in, automated AI techniques that guard users against smart contract exploits and malicious actors. Bolstered by its strong security infrastructure, Zircuit is the central hub for restaked assets featuring unparalleled security and allowing users to earn industry-leading yields natively. Zircuit is the premier liquidity hub for restaked assets (ETH, BTC, LSTs, and LRTs) where users enjoy stronger security guarantees and trust.

During Mainnet, users can bridge their assets and start staking to earn rewards and airdrops from the Zircuit ecosystem at the Liquidity Hub.

To learn more about Zircuit, visit zircuit.com or read the developer docs at docs.zircuit.com

About Zircuit

Zircuit: Where innovation meets security, designed for everyone. Zircuit offers developers powerful features while giving users peace of mind. Designed by a team of web3 security veterans and PhDs, Zircuit combines high performance with unmatched security. Experience the safest chain for DeFi and staking. To learn more about Zircuit, visit zircuit.com, and follow us on Twitter/X @ZircuitL2

This post is commissioned by Zircuit and does not serve as a testimonial or endorsement by The Block. This post is for informational purposes only and should not be relied upon as a basis for investment, tax, legal or other advice. You should conduct your own research and consult independent counsel and advisors on the matters discussed within this post. Past performance of any asset is not indicative of future results.