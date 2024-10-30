OpenEden fires employee following drugging allegations in Hong Kong

People • October 30, 2024, 1:45PM EDT
Published 1 minute earlier on
UPDATED: October 30, 2024, 3:13PM EDT
  • OpenEden has terminated the employee accused of drugging a woman in Hong Kong. 
  • Eugene Ng co-founded OpenEden and was a founding partner at DWF Labs, which also suspended an executive after the accusation dropped. 

OpenEden, the real-world asset firm co-founded by Eugene Ng, has terminated the employment of an "individual" following accusations made on social media by a woman in Hong Kong. 

“Following our statement yesterday, we have formally terminated the employment of the individual involved with OpenEden,” the company wrote on Thursday in a statement that does not name Ng by name. “We reiterate that the individual in question no longer represents us.”

Early on Tuesday, X user Hana posted several messages and photos that she claimed to show she was drugged during a meeting at a bar with someone she identified as a DWF Labs executive.

The Block was first to report that both DWF and OpenEden suspended the executive following the allegations. Ng was a founding partner at DWF and co-founded OpenEden with Jeremy Ng, who remains CEO. 

“OpenEden takes these allegations seriously, and does not condone the personal actions of this individual,” the company said Thursday. 

Ng’s social media accounts, including X and LinkedIn, were taken down following the accusations. Ng was Gemini's former head of business development in Asia and has invested widely across the industry.

“Hana’s post sparked discussions among crypto industry participants about women’s safety in the predominantly male industry, where concerns about emotional and sexual abuse have been raised previously.

The Block has reached out to OpenEden and Ng for comment.

Editor's note: Corrects spelling of DWF Labs.


