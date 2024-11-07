TRON Unites as Silver Sponsor at SmartCon, Justin Sun Announces TRON Integration with Chainlink Data Feeds

Geneva, Switzerland, November 6, 2024 - Justin Sun, Founder of TRON, Global Advisor of HTX and Prime Minister of Liberland, delivered a keynote address at the Chainlink SmartCon, held in Hong Kong from October 30 -31. This industry-leading conference brought together top blockchain founders and experts from the world's largest financial institutions and market infrastructures, where TRON DAO was featured as a Silver Sponsor. During his keynote speech, Sun announced that Chainlink Data Feeds will become the official data oracle solution for the TRON blockchain ecosystem as part of TRON DAO joining the Chainlink Scale program.





Event Highlights

TRON DAO was proud to participate as a Silver Sponsor at Chainlink’s SmartCon, where its booth became a vibrant hub for engaging with industry leaders, developers, and blockchain enthusiasts. The event offered TRON a valuable opportunity to showcase its latest innovations and vision for empowering creators, developers, and users through a decentralized ecosystem.

Justin Sun’s Keynote Highlights

"Chainlink's industry-standard data oracles will help secure JustLend and JustStable—the two largest DeFi applications on TRON, representing over 6.5 billion in Total Value Locked (TVL)," Sun stated. TRON’s participation in the Chainlink Scale program provides developers with sustainable access to high-quality and hyper-reliable oracle services while also creating additional opportunities for Chainlink and TRON’s $60 billion in stablecoins and real-world assets (RWAs).

Initially, TRON will cover certain operating costs of Chainlink oracle networks (e.g., transaction gas fees) for a period of time, before such costs can transition to being fully covered by dApp user fees as the ecosystem matures.

Sun also highlighted the TRON blockchain's significant growth, reporting a global user base of over 270 million accounts and 8.8 billion transactions. Additionally, the TRON blockchain achieved historical highs with $577 million in quarterly protocol revenue in Q3 2024.





Looking Ahead

In closing his keynote, Sun highlighted several initiatives on TRON’s roadmap: a Bitcoin Layer 2 solution and gas-free stablecoin transfers. With these key initiatives, TRON DAO plans to expand accessibility, empower developers, and ease blockchain adoption, setting a strong foundation for developers and projects building on the TRON blockchain.

About TRON DAO

TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and dApps.

Founded in September 2017 by Justin Sun, the TRON network has continued to deliver impressive achievements since MainNet launch in May 2018. July 2018 also marked the integration of BitTorrent, a pioneer in decentralized Web3 services, boasting over 100 million monthly active users. The TRON network has gained incredible traction in recent years. As of November 2024, it has over 270 million total user accounts on the blockchain, more than 8.8 billion total transactions, and over $16 billion in total value locked (TVL), as reported on TRONSCAN.

In addition, TRON hosts the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin across the globe, overtaking USDT on Ethereum since April 2021. The TRON network completed full decentralization in December 2021 and is now a community-governed DAO . Most recently in October 2022, TRON was designated as the national blockchain for the Commonwealth of Dominica, which marks the first time a major public blockchain partnered with a sovereign nation to develop its national blockchain infrastructure. On top of the government’s endorsement to issue Dominica Coin (“DMC”), a blockchain-based fan token to help promote Dominica’s global fanfare, seven existing TRON-based tokens – TRX, BTT, NFT, JST, USDD, USDT, TUSD, have been granted statutory status as authorized digital currency and medium of exchange in the country.

TRONNetwork | TRONDAO | X | YouTube | Telegram | Discord | Reddit | GitHub | Medium | Forum

Media Contact

Yeweon Park

[email protected]

This post is commissioned by TRONDAO and does not serve as a testimonial or endorsement by The Block. This post is for informational purposes only and should not be relied upon as a basis for investment, tax, legal or other advice. You should conduct your own research and consult independent counsel and advisors on the matters discussed within this post. Past performance of any asset is not indicative of future results.