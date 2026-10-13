Ripple, Stripe-owned Privy partner to bring embedded wallets to XRP Ledger

Ripple and Stripe-owned wallet infrastructure firm Privy have teamed up to add XRP Ledger (XRPL) support to Privy's developer platform.

The integration means developers will be able to add XRPL wallets to their apps without building the wallet infrastructure themselves. They will be able to create and manage wallets, sign transactions, and support XRP, Ripple's RLUSD stablecoin, and other assets issued on the network.

"Stablecoins are changing how money moves, and XRPL has been building for payments from the start. We're excited to make Privy wallets available to developers building on XRPL, from global payments to agentic commerce, and whatever comes next," said Henri Stern, co-founder and CEO of Privy and head of crypto and stablecoins at Stripe.

Privy offers embedded wallets that work directly inside an app, so users don't need to connect a separate crypto wallet. This can help fintech and payment companies offer stablecoin services without users having to manage their own private keys.

Privy said users can still export their private keys and seed phrases if they want to move their wallets to another service.

Stripe acquired Privy last year, but it continues to operate separately. The partnership brings XRPL support to Privy's wallet services as Stripe expands its stablecoin and crypto business.

XRPL wallets for AI agents and x402 payments

Privy will also let developers create wallets on XRPL that can be managed by apps. AI agents can use these wallets to hold funds and make payments.

The companies said the wallets will also support x402 payments, which allow software and AI agents to pay for online services.

"Privy brings proven wallet infrastructure that makes it easier for fintechs and developers to bring XRPL into real products, from payments and stablecoin experiences to emerging forms of agentic commerce," said Markus Infanger, senior vice president of RippleX at Ripple.

Privy said it plans to expand the integration over time by adding policy controls and gas sponsorship, which would let developers set rules for transactions and cover network fees for users.

The Funding newsletter: Stay on top of the latest crypto VC funding and M&A deals, news, and trends with my free bi-monthly newsletter, The Funding. Sign up here!