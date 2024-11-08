SEC again delays decision on spot Ethereum ETF options

Funds • November 8, 2024, 4:13PM EST
  • The SEC has delayed its decisions on whether to approve the NYSE’s request to list options on spot Ethereum ETFs.
  • The agency was scheduled to make a decision by Monday, Nov. 11.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has delayed its decision on whether to approve options on spot Ethereum exchange-traded funds for the second time.

In a filing on Friday, the SEC said it delayed its decision to allow for more analysis and public input, particularly regarding whether the proposed rule change aligns with requirements under the Securities Exchange Act. The SEC highlighted concerns about the proposal’s potential impact on preventing market manipulation, protecting investors and ensuring a fair trading system, which falls under Section 6(b)(5) of the Act.

On Aug. 7, NYSE American LLC, Grayscale and Bitwise proposed a rule change to list and trade options on three products — the Bitwise Ethereum ETF, the Grayscale Ethereum Trust and the Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust — as well as "any trust that holds ether." 

The delay also includes consideration of whether BlackRock's iShares Ethereum Trust (ETHA), a spot bitcoin ETF, can list and trade options. In late September, the agency set Nov. 10 as the deadline to decide on rule changes related to the Bitwise and BlackRock spot Ethereum ETFs, with ETHA addressed in another SEC filing on Friday.

By opening proceedings, the SEC aims to assess if the exchange has provided sufficient evidence that the proposed ether ETFs would meet regulatory standards without posing additional risks to investors or market stability.

Earlier this year, the SEC approved eight Ethereum ETFs, which began trading on July 23. 

The funds reported $79.74 million net inflows on Thursday with $466.39 million in trading volume, which exceeded the usual daily volume between the $100 million and $200 million range.


About Authors

Jason is a U.S. news editor at The Block. He previously worked as a staff writer and later served as managing editor at Benzinga, a financial news and data company. He led Benzinga's daily markets coverage as well as the expansion of the outlet's cannabis, cryptocurrency and sports betting verticals. He earned a bachelor's degree in journalism from Central Michigan University and resides in the suburbs of Detroit, Michigan. Follow him on X @JasonShubnell.
MK Manoylov has been a reporter for The Block since 2020 — joining just before bitcoin surpassed $20,000 for the first time. Since then, MK has written nearly 1,000 articles for the publication, covering any and all crypto news but with a penchant toward NFT, metaverse, web3 gaming, funding, crime, hack and crypto ecosystem stories. MK holds a graduate degree from New York University's Science, Health and Environmental Reporting Program (SHERP) and has also covered health topics for WebMD and Insider. You can follow MK on X @MManoylov and on LinkedIn.

