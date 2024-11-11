A crypto user sent $25 million to the wrong address and now their tokens might be lost forever

A cryptocurrency user accidentally lost $25 million by sending Renzo restaked ether tokens to their safe module instead of their safe wallet.

"To all skilled hackers and white hats out there: I’ve lost a significant sum of funds in a contract and urgently need help recovering it," X user @qklpjeth wrote on the social media platform. "If you can successfully retrieve the funds, I’ll immediately offer a 10% reward, which is approximately $2.5 million at the current price."

Renzo is a liquid restaking platform that aims to make restaking on Ethereum and Solana easier. Had the user sent the funds to the correct safe wallet, they would have maintained control over the funds. Instead, the funds are now locked permanently in a contract the user cannot withdraw from — unless the team steps in to help.



The DefiLlama founder, known pseudonymously as 0xngmi, replied that they don't see any way for the user to get their money out other than asking Renzo to upgrade the contract, adding a function that would rescue their funds.

The mistake involved attempting to use a bot to withdraw from Renzo, and was a simple copy-and-paste error, @qklpjeth told The Block. Such a mistake is not particularly difficult to make, but the consequences can be dire. "Literally had a nightmare that went like this a few days back," Yearn's pseudonymous lead developer banteg commented.

Renzo has not publicly responded to the user's issue as of publication time.