Lawmakers urge Treasury crack down on crypto mixers amid Tornado Cash sanctions

U.S. lawmakers pressed the Treasury Department to do their part to look into illicit finance through crypto mixing services, particularly Tornado Cash.
Democrats Rep. Sean Casten of Illinois led the letter sent to Treasury last week alongside Reps. Stephen Lynch, Brad Sherman, Bill Foster, David Scott, Emanuel Cleaver and Joyce Beatty. Casten, Sherman, Foster and Cleaver in particular have been critical of crypto and its use by bad actors.
The Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control, or OFAC, designated Tornado Cash as a sanctioned entity in August 2022, barring people in the U.S. and firms looking to operate in the U.S. from financial interactions with it. Critics in the crypto industry argued that Tornado Cash is not a person, but a software, and criticized Treasury's move and argued it didn't have the authority to sanction the mixer.
The lawmakers pushed back and said crypto mixers "present serious national security risks."
"Despite sanctions, Tornado Cash has remained online and continues to function as decentralized smart contracts," the lawmakers said in the letter last week.
"Will the Treasury Department consider imposing secondary sanctions on non-U.S. persons and cryptocurrency exchanges based outside of the U.S. for interacting with mixed funds from Tornado Cash?," the lawmakers asked in the letter.
Earlier this year, Reps. Casten, Foster, Cleaver and Sherman introduced a bill to temporarily block financial institutions for two years from conducting transactions with funds that have gone through crypto mixers while Treasury, the Securities and Exchange Commission and others "conduct a study on their illicit uses."
The Treasury Department did not respond to a request for comment.
Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in other companies in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current financial disclosures.
© 2024 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.