Maven 11 leads $3 million seed round for DeFi liquidity solver system Barter

The decentralized finance liquidity solver system Barter announced Tuesday that it has raised $3 million in seed funding.

The web3-focused venture capital firm Maven 11 led the round. Lattice, Anagram, Heartcore, DCG and Daedalus Angels provided additional support, according to a release shared with The Block.

Founded in 2023, Barter matches and settles onchain trades. The firm intends to use the funds to grow its team, accelerate research and continue developing AppChain, the firm's DeFi tool that connects liquidity and order flow.

"We are excited to announce that the recent infusion of capital will significantly accelerate Barter's mission to revolutionize DeFi trading," Barter co-founder Nikita Ovchinnik told The Block. "This funding allows us to strengthen our position as a leading solver system and deepen our research into the ultimate solutions for decentralized swaps and trading."

Barter currently facilitates up to $20 million in daily transactions across numerous Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)-compatible blockchains, the company release continues.