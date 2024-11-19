Bitfinex Securities, NexBridge launch first tokenized US Treasury Bill offering under El Salvador's legal framework
UPDATED: November 19, 2024, 9:01AM EST
- Bitfinex Securities is launching a public offering of tokenized U.S. Treasury Bills under El Salvador’s new legal framework.
- The USTBL tokens will be issued by NexBridge on the Blockstream-developed Bitcoin sidechain, the Liquid Network.
