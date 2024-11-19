Bitfinex Securities, NexBridge launch first tokenized US Treasury Bill offering under El Salvador's legal framework

Quick Take Bitfinex Securities is launching a public offering of tokenized U.S. Treasury Bills under El Salvador’s new legal framework.

The USTBL tokens will be issued by NexBridge on the Blockstream-developed Bitcoin sidechain, the Liquid Network.

