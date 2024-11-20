Coinbase Wallet introduces 4.7% APY reward for USDC holders

Companies • November 20, 2024, 2:09PM EST
Published 1 minute earlier on
The Block

Quick Take

  • Users holding USDC in their Coinbase Wallet can now earn 4.7% annual percentage yield, paid out monthly on Base.
  • Global users can access the new USDC reward, while those in the U.S. should see the feature this week.

Coinbase Wallet, the digital wallet platform out of crypto exchange giant Coinbase, introduced a new reward scheme for the USD-pegged stablecoin USDC.

Users holding USDC in their Coinbase Wallet can now earn a 4.7% annual percentage yield, which is paid out monthly on the Coinbase-incubated Layer 2 network Base. Global users can access the USDC reward, while those in the United States should see the feature this week, according to Wednesday's release.

Coinbase previously offered 4% rewards for its users holding USDC, upping the rewards return from 2%. The crypto exchange rewards USDC holders with its own funds, its FAQ says, aiming to prompt more individuals to deploy Coinbase's platforms to store USDC.

Coinbase jointly launched USDC in 2018 with the stablecoin issuer Circle. In August 2023, Coinbase took an undisclosed equity stake in Circle.

USDC is the second most popular USD-pegged stablecoin behind Tether's USDT. USDC maintains around 25% of the 107.33 billion stablecoin supply as of Nov. 20, according to The Block's Data Dashboard.


Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in other companies in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current financial disclosures.

© 2024 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

About Author

MK Manoylov has been a reporter for The Block since 2020 — joining just before bitcoin surpassed $20,000 for the first time. Since then, MK has written nearly 1,000 articles for the publication, covering any and all crypto news but with a penchant toward NFT, metaverse, web3 gaming, funding, crime, hack and crypto ecosystem stories. MK holds a graduate degree from New York University's Science, Health and Environmental Reporting Program (SHERP) and has also covered health topics for WebMD and Insider. You can follow MK on X @MManoylov and on LinkedIn.

Editor

To contact the editor of this story:
Jason Shubnell at
[email protected]

More by MK Manoylov