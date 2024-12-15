World of Dypians Celebrates a Historic Post-TGE Milestone with Epic Listings and Partnerships

World of Dypians (WoD), a pioneering MMORPG that integrates DeFi, NFTs, and AI, has reached a historic milestone following its successful Token Generation Event (TGE). With the $WOD token launch, multiple major listings, and strategic partnerships, WoD continues to cement its position as a leader in the Web3 gaming space while empowering its growing global community.

Trust Wallet LaunchPool: A Historic First

World of Dypians made history as the first project to simultaneously launch its TGE and pre-listing on Trust Wallet's LaunchPool, a platform with over 140 million users. This move grants WoD tokens unparalleled exposure and accessibility, solidifying its place among the most accessible Web3 projects.

As part of the campaign, the Trust Wallet LaunchPool ran from November 27 to December 4, allowing users to stake and earn WoD tokens directly. To further enhance engagement, Trust Wallet held a Swap Competition for WoD from November 29 to December 29, offering exciting rewards for participants and driving deeper integration into the ecosystem.

Expanding the WoD Ecosystem

Following its TGE, World of Dypians has taken significant steps to expand its ecosystem with key launches and partnerships. The $WOD token is listed on KuCoin, Gate.io, MEXC, PancakeSwap, and Trust Wallet, providing users with a range of centralized and decentralized options to trade seamlessly and participate in the game’s vibrant player-driven economy.

Simultaneously, the latest release of WoD on Epic Games introduces enhanced features that offer a deeper and more immersive experience for players. With NFTs and AI-driven mechanics at its core, the game now allows players to fully own, trade, and interact with in-game assets while engaging with adaptive gameplay that evolves alongside their actions.

In addition, WoD has partnered with Matchain & Sei Network to strengthen its blockchain infrastructure. This collaboration ensures the scalability and security needed to support WoD’s growing player base and evolving in-game economy. Matchain’s technology also enables new innovations that will enhance engagement and deliver long-term stability to the WoD ecosystem.

A Community-Driven Vision

World of Dypians’ TGE is part of a series of major milestones that underscore the platform’s growth and impact. The ecosystem recently surpassed 10 million on-chain transactions on Manta Network, a significant achievement that demonstrates the power of its community and the seamless functionality of its blockchain infrastructure. This accomplishment reflects WoD’s ability to scale while providing players and traders with a smooth, reliable experience.

With a strong presence on top-tier platforms, cutting-edge features in its Epic Games release, and partnerships like Matchain & Sei Network, WoD continues to push the boundaries of blockchain gaming. The successful launch of $WOD is a testament to the project’s vision of merging gaming, NFTs, and AI to create a fully immersive digital ecosystem.

For more details about World of Dypians and to join the growing community, visit World of Dypians.

This post is commissioned by World of Dypians and does not serve as a testimonial or endorsement by The Block. This post is for informational purposes only and should not be relied upon as a basis for investment, tax, legal or other advice. You should conduct your own research and consult independent counsel and advisors on the matters discussed within this post. Past performance of any asset is not indicative of future results.