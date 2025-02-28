<p>Below is a summarized version of The Block Research's <strong>Foundations of Digital Assets Market Making: An In-Depth Introduction </strong>report. The full PDF version of this report is accessible <a href="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2025/02/20250225_Auros_Report.pdf">here</a>.</p>\r\n<hr />\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">This report, the first in a series dedicated to exploring the complexities of market making in the digital assets space, aims to demystify this fundamental function by providing clarity on market making's role, strategies, as well as its broader implications for the digital assets ecosystem. Subsequent reports in this series will delve deeper into analysis that explores the critical role of liquidity in the digital assets market and provides guidance for others in assessing the quality of market making partnerships.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In the rapidly growing digital assets space, market making plays a pivotal role in reducing friction in market activities. Market makers facilitate trading by providing continuous order book liquidity for various digital assets, this liquidity is typically measured by the gap in price between buyers and sellers and is known as the quoted bid ask spread. This is important because quoted spread is one measure of illiquidity. The notion of illiquidity of a market is a way that we measure implicit trading costs (I.e., the gap between the execution price and the benchmark used as a proxy for the price of an asset in a perfectly liquid market). In a perfect world benevolent market markers bridge the gap between these buyers and sellers, lowering trading costs for liquidity makers and takers for a small fee.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Despite its significance, market making is often perceived, sometimes deservedly, as complex and opaque, leading to misconceptions about its practices and impact on the market. This opacity can be partially explained by various trading strategies of market participants such as hedging, portfolio rebalancing—erratically or periodically—and speculation. Additionally, some larger market participants go through steps to ensure their trades are more obfuscated via dark pools and dealer markets.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">This lack of illumination of a market maker’s role in the larger structure of capital markets has left the door open to undesirable practices, thereby perpetuating the distorted perception of entire segments of market participants. As a result, market makers are too often perceived as value extractive, rather than additive, in delivering on their primary role of providing liquidity. Market participants are faced with the challenging task of being discerning about which providers deliver the highest quality support. Still, participants lack clear guidance on how to select market makers. To address these challenges and reduce the impact of predatory practices, additional transparency and education is needed. This need for clarity and understanding is what has led to the creation of this report series.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">To be clear this analysis will not be focused on automated market makers (AMMs). Throughout this series, we will be analyzing the dynamics between final investors and intermediaries (i.e., market makers or dealers). This can be observed through all-to-all trading platforms (i.e., exchanges both centralized and decentralized) as well as hybrid market structures. A hybrid market illustrates a more realistic picture of digital asset markets as there are elements of trading facilitated through an electronic order book (where buyers and sellers are matched based on best prices) or through human market makers or dealers, who provide liquidity by standing ready to buy or sell at quoted prices.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">This introductory report delves into the core principles of market making, highlighting the differences between approaches in digital assets and traditional markets. It also offers an overview of the market making landscape and its key stakeholders within the digital assets ecosystem. Additionally, the report explores various business models employed by market makers. Finally, the report concludes by providing insights into the future outlook for market making in the digital assets space.