<p>Transaction activity on Coinbase's Base network has moderated from its January peak, with the 7-day moving average declining from nearly 12 million transactions on Jan. 6 to approximately 7.5 million at the time of writing.</p>\r\n<p>Despite this 38% reduction, Base continues to maintain a commanding lead over other Ethereum Layer 2 solutions, including established platforms like Arbitrum and Optimism. This performance is particularly noteworthy as most competing Layer 2 networks have experienced either stagnant growth or declining transaction volumes during the same period.</p>\r\n<p>Ethereum Layer 2 solutions remain crucial for addressing the blockchain trilemma of scalability, security, and decentralization. These networks process transactions off the main Ethereum chain while inheriting its security, significantly reducing fees and increasing throughput for users.</p>\r\n<p>Base, launched by Coinbase in August 2023, leverages the OP Stack technology developed by Optimism and has quickly established itself as a leading scaling solution in the ecosystem. The network's continued dominance may be attributed to Coinbase's extensive user base of over 100 million verified users, providing a natural onramp for both retail and institutional participants.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/scaling-solutions/optimistic-rollups/transaction-count-daily-7dma/embed" title="Transaction Count on Optimistic Rollups (Daily, 7DMA)" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>While transaction counts have moderated, Base continues to show signs of ecosystem growth, with nearly 3.5 million unique addresses now participating in the network. This metric potentially signals continued user onboarding, though it's important to recognize that address counts can be artificially inflated and should be viewed alongside other activity indicators. The decline in transactions, paired with growth in addresses, could suggest a shift from high-frequency trading activity to broader but less intensive application usage.</p>\r\n<p>The Base ecosystem is currently dominated by decentralized exchanges and lending protocols, with Aerodrome, Uniswap, Morpho Blue, Save and Pendle leading in total value locked (TVL). This concentration in DeFi applications mirrors the development patterns seen on other Layer 2 networks, with financial services typically driving early adoption. The presence of established protocols like Uniswap alongside newer platforms specifically built for Base demonstrates a maturing ecosystem that balances proven solutions with innovation.</p>\r\n<p><em data-v-cb736f2c="" data-v-c5594f84="" data-v-f87c67ca="">This is an excerpt from <a href="https://www.theblock.co/newsletters" data-v-cb736f2c="" data-v-c5594f84="" data-v-f87c67ca="">The Block's Data &amp; Insights newsletter</a>. Dig into the numbers making up the industry's most thought-provoking trends.</em></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>