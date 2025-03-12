<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Alternative video streaming platform Rumble has acquired approximately 188 bitcoins prior to the recent market selloff, according to an announcement on Wednesday. The Nasdaq-listed company purchased about $17.1 million worth of bitcoin at an average price of $91,000 per coin. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The video-sharing platform and cloud services provider said it views this move as part of a strategic expansion into crypto and a hedge against inflation.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski previously announced the company would acquire up to $20 million worth of bitcoin. It announced its </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/335827/tether-video-streaming-rumble-first-bitcoin-purchase-ceo-pavlovski"><span style="font-weight: 400;">first round of buying</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> on Jan. 20, on the day of President Trump’s inauguration, though did not disclose the total amount purchased. The firm may make additional bitcoin purchases depending on market conditions and its “cash needs."</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248348/bitcoin-btc-usd"><span style="font-weight: 400;">fallen</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> significantly since the post-election market rally of a pro-crypto president. Analysts have attributed <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/345720/standard-chartered-says-bitcoins-pain-is-tied-to-equities-relief-hinges-on-potential-fed-pivot">recent declines</a> to macroeconomic tremors, such as the fear of a potential recession or rising inflation if Trump continues to levy tariffs on U.S. trading partners. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“These holdings have the potential to serve as a valuable hedge against inflation and will not be subject to dilution like so many overprinted government-issued currencies,” Pavlovsk said in a statement. “[W]e are proud to officially hold Bitcoin as we continue to grow and engrain crypto into our company’s DNA.”</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In late December, the world’s largest stablecoin issuer, Tether, made a $775 million </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/332081/tether-to-make-775-million-strategic-investment-in-rumble-shares-rally-44-6"><span style="font-weight: 400;">“strategic investment”</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> in the right-leaning streaming platform Rumble, with $250 million of the funds “to support growth initiatives.” The company previously raised funds in 2021 at a $500 million valuation, including commitments from Peter Thiel, Vivek Ramaswamy and Vice President JD Vance.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Earlier this year, the company entered into a </span><a href="https://corp.rumble.com/blog/rumble-announces-cloud-agreement-with-government-of-el-salvador/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">cloud services</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> agreement with the Government of El Salvador, where Tether is setting up a headquarters. Rumble's cloud services business hosts Trump’s majority-owned social application Truth Social. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Rumble counts approximately 70 million monthly active users and has posted net losses for the first three quarters of 2024, the <a href="https://corp.rumble.com/blog/category/2024-q4/">last quarter</a> it reported financial results. </span>RUM is up over 3% to $8.10 on the day. The stock is down about 33% year-over-year.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>