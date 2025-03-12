<p><em>The following article is adapted from The Block’s newsletter, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/newsletters?utm_campaign=website&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=newsletter">The Daily</a>, which comes out on weekday afternoons.</em></p>\r\n<p>Happy Wednesday! This morning's U.S. CPI data gave the crypto market a glimmer of hope with inflation coming in <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/345894/bitcoin-and-us-stocks-climb-as-cpi-inflation-cools-in-february">slightly lower</a> than expected — briefly lifting bitcoin. But, as has been the case with recent rallies, the gains were short-lived, quickly retracing as <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/345877/trump-strategic-bitcoin-reserve-watershed-moment-recession-fears-k33">recession fears</a> grow.</p>\r\n<p>In today's newsletter, Binance secures a $2 billion landmark investment, Rumble discloses holding $17 million in bitcoin, Soneium plans to bring LINE's mini-apps onchain and more.</p>\r\n<p>Meanwhile, the Venice airdrop comes to an end, with around <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/345912/venice-airdrop-ends-100-million-usd-unclaimed-vvv-tokens-burned">$100 million</a> worth of unclaimed VVV tokens burned.</p>\r\n<p>Let's get started.</p>\r\n<h2>Binance secures $2 billion investment from Abu Dhabi's MGX in landmark crypto deal</h2>\r\n<p>Exchange giant <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/345932/binance-secures-2-billion-investment-from-abu-dhabis-mgx-in-landmark-crypto-deal">Binance has secured a $2 billion investment</a> from Abu Dhabi-based MGX — the single largest in crypto company history.</p>\r\n<ul>\r\n\t<li>It marks MGX's first investment into a crypto firm, with the tech investor also acquiring a minority stake in Binance, according to a Wednesday release.</li>\r\n\t<li>"This investment by MGX is a significant milestone for the crypto industry and for Binance," said Binance CEO Richard Teng, who previously served as CEO of the Abu Dhabi Financial Services Authority.</li>\r\n\t<li>The deal also represents Binance's first institutional financing and is the largest investment ever paid for using stablecoins.</li>\r\n\t<li>"As institutional adoption accelerates, the need for secure, compliant and scalable blockchain infrastructure and solutions has never been greater," MGX Managing Director and CEO Ahmed Yahia said.</li>\r\n\t<li>Following the partnership, MGX and Binance aim to bolster AI, blockchain and financial innovation.</li>\r\n\t<li>Binance maintained its global dominance in February, handling over $651.5 billion in spot trading volume — more than a third of the total centralized crypto exchange market.</li>\r\n</ul>\r\n<h2>Rumble discloses its corporate bitcoin holdings</h2>\r\n<p>Alternative video streaming platform <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/345914/trump-rumble-discloses-17-million-bitcoin-treasury-holdings">Rumble has disclosed holdings of 188 BTC</a> on its balance sheet as a hedge against inflation and part of its strategic expansion into crypto.</p>\r\n<ul>\r\n\t<li>The company acquired the bitcoin for approximately $17.1 million at an average price of $91,000 per coin before the recent selloff and may make additional purchases based on market conditions.</li>\r\n\t<li>Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski previously said the company would acquire up to $20 million worth of bitcoin, announcing its first undisclosed purchase on President Trump's inauguration day — which coincided with bitcoin's $109,000 all-time high.</li>\r\n\t<li>In December, stablecoin issuer Tether invested $775 million in Rumble, with $250 million earmarked for growth initiatives.</li>\r\n\t<li>Rumble's cloud services division hosts Trump's Truth Social and recently signed an agreement with El Salvador's government, where Tether is also setting up a headquarters.</li>\r\n\t<li>Meanwhile, Metaplanet announced it had <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/345848/tokyo-listed-metaplanet-adds-162-btc-to-company-treasury-stock-jumps-8-midday">acquired</a> another 162 BTC ($13.5 million) for its treasury, seeing its stock jump 8%.</li>\r\n</ul>\r\n<h2>Sony's Soneium plans to bring LINE's mini-apps onchain</h2>\r\n<p>Sony's <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/345614/sonys-soneium-blockchain-collaborates-with-line-on-onchain-mini-apps">Soneium blockchain is teaming up with the Asian messaging giant LINE</a> to bring its mini-apps onchain, starting with four games in the coming months.</p>\r\n<ul>\r\n\t<li>The collaboration aims to enhance user experience while providing LINE mini-app developers with community building, marketing and IP support.</li>\r\n\t<li>LINE, which has a strong presence in Japan, Taiwan and Thailand, has been increasingly active in venturing into the web3 space.</li>\r\n\t<li>Sony Block Solutions Labs rolled out Soneium's Ethereum Layer 2 mainnet in January, and LINE launched a decentralized app portal in the same month.</li>\r\n</ul>\r\n<h2>Cboe BZX files to list Franklin Templeton's proposed Solana ETF</h2>\r\n<p>Cboe BZX Exchange filed a 19b-4 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/345910/franklin-templeton-becomes-largest-asset-manager-to-file-for-solana-etf">list and trade shares of the Franklin Solana ETF</a>.</p>\r\n<ul>\r\n\t<li>At over $1.5 trillion in assets under management, Franklin Templeton is the largest asset manager to file for a spot Solana ETF so far.</li>\r\n\t<li>A 19b-4 filing is the second part of a two-step process for proposing a crypto ETF to the SEC. Once acknowledged by the SEC, the filing will be published in the Federal Register, initiating the agency's approval process.</li>\r\n\t<li>The latest filing comes one day after Franklin Templeton filed an S-1 form to launch a spot XRP ETF in the first step of that process.</li>\r\n\t<li>Amid a slew of recent altcoin ETF filings, Bloomberg ETF analysts estimate a 70% approval chance for Solana ETFs, trailing Litecoin (90%) and Dogecoin (75%) but ahead of XRP (65%).</li>\r\n\t<li>However, the SEC has recently <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/345970/sec-delays-etf-filings-for-dogecoin-xrp-and-others-as-agency-awaits-paul-atkins-confirmation">delayed</a> decisions on several filings as the agency awaits Paul Atkins' confirmation as its new chair.</li>\r\n</ul>\r\n<h2>HYPE falls amid Hyperliquid whale liquidation</h2>\r\n<p>HYPE dropped around 8.5% on Wednesday after a <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/345866/hype-drop-hlp-vault-loss-hyperliquid-whale-liquidation">whale liquidation event</a> left Hyperliquid's HLP vault with a $4 million loss.</p>\r\n<ul>\r\n\t<li>Blockchain analytics platform Lookonchain noted that the Hyperliquid whale had deposited 15.23 million USDC to build a leveraged long position in ether worth over $300 million.</li>\r\n\t<li>The trader was subsequently liquidated but managed to withdraw 17.09 million USDC, making a profit of $1.86 million.</li>\r\n\t<li>Some community members had speculated about a potential manipulation. However, Hyperliquid later confirmed that there had been no exploit of the protocol, but its liquidation engine simply could not handle the size of the position.</li>\r\n</ul>\r\n<h2>In the next 24 hours</h2>\r\n<ul>\r\n\t<li>U.S. PPI and jobless claims figures are due at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday.</li>\r\n\t<li>Render and Axie Infinity are set for token unlocks.</li>\r\n</ul>\r\n<p><em>Never miss a beat with The Block's <a href="https://www.theblock.co/newsletters?utm_campaign=website&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=newsletter">daily digest</a> of the most influential events happening across the digital asset</em> ecosystem.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: This article was produced with the assistance of OpenAI&#8217;s ChatGPT 3.5/4 and reviewed and edited by our editorial team.</p>\n<p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. 