<p>Coinbase Ventures, the investment arm of the crypto exchange Coinbase, has become a group lead for the onchain investment platform Echo. </p>
<p>In this new role, Coinbase Ventures will focus on funding projects built on <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/243899/base-mainnet-onchain-summer">Base</a>, the Coinbase-incubated Layer 2 network, through the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/249918/coinbase-ventures-base-ecosystem-fund-invests-in-six-projects">Base Ecosystem Fund</a> on Echo, according to a Thursday company <a href="https://www.coinbase.com/en-gb/blog/the-future-of-investing-is-open-and-onchain">release</a>.</p>
<p>Since its unveiling in <a href="https://base.mirror.xyz/yxd0L-FlWCto53pDaxIkEBdkgavvXJk4S3O_5-I33No">September</a> 2023, the Base Ecosystem Fund has funded over 40 projects, including the decentralized exchange <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/319258/aerodrome-tops-1-billion-in-deposits-dominating-defi-on-base" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Aerodrome</a>, DeFi lending protocol <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/335007/coinbase-bitcoin-backed-onchain-loans-morpho" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Morpho</a>, web3 restaurant loyalty platform <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/175214/resy-co-founder-ben-leventhal-raises-11-million-for-new-web3-hospitality-platform" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Blackbird,</a> and others. </p>
<p>"Onchain investing allows accredited and qualified investors to participate in ways that were previously out of reach, while giving founders access to a broader and more dynamic capital base," Coinbase Vice President of Corporate &amp; Business Development Shan Aggarwal and Head of Base and Coinbase Wallet Jesse Pollak said in a statement. "We're excited to broaden access to capital for Base builders and enable more people to participate in the next wave of innovation."</p>
<p>Echo allows individual crypto traders to band together and invest collectively in web3 projects. A group lead on Echo gives investment deal access to a select circle of users.</p>
<p>The high-profile crypto trader Jordan Fish, known as "Cobie," <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/285756/crypto-vc-cobie-echo-beta">launched</a> Echo in March 2024, The Block previously reported. </p>