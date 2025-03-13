<p><span style="box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px;"><em>Episode 19 of The Crypto Beat was recorded with </em><em><strong>The Block Editor-In-Chief Tim Copeland and Offchain Labs Co-Founder &amp; CEO Steven Goldfeder</strong></em><em><strong>.</strong></em></span></p>\r\n<p><i data-stringify-type="italic">Listen below, and subscribe to The Crypto Beat on </i><i data-stringify-type="italic"><a class="c-link c-link--underline" href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqjFueYMJ78eF6G0lGLzzpQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" data-stringify-link="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqjFueYMJ78eF6G0lGLzzpQ" data-sk="tooltip_parent">YouTube</a></i><i data-stringify-type="italic">, </i><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-crypto-beat/id1766487816"><i data-stringify-type="italic">Apple</i></a><i data-stringify-type="italic">, </i><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/3HTxRuUINeHi3Fxoq5Jc8d?si=f04a786ae2c34e2c&amp;nd=1&amp;dlsi=3e5a2681379b4c32"><i data-stringify-type="italic">Spotify</i></a><i data-stringify-type="italic">, <a href="https://www.twitch.tv/thecryptobeat">Twitch,</a> </i><i data-stringify-type="italic">or wherever you listen to podcasts. Please send feedback and revision requests to </i><i data-stringify-type="italic"><a class="c-link c-link--underline" href="mailto:podcast@theblock.co" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" data-stringify-link="mailto:podcast@theblock.co" data-sk="tooltip_parent" aria-haspopup="menu">podcast@theblock.co</a></i></p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="315" src="//www.youtube.com/embed/IeTIiEh3izc?si=pXE_JYLHRgQGgck3" title="YouTube video player" width="560"></iframe></p>\r\n<hr />\r\n<p>The Block Editor-in-Chief Tim Copeland, was joined by Offchain Labs Co-Founder &amp; CEO Steven Goldfeder.</p>\r\n<p>In this episode, Copeland and Goldfeder discussed Arbitrum’s latest developments, including the BoLD protocol, which enhances security and decentralization for optimistic rollups. They discuss the broader Ethereum Layer 2 ecosystem and challenges in governance. The conversation also touches on Ethereum's long-term strategy, competition with Solana, and what a U.S. strategic crypto reserve should consist of.

OUTLINE
00:00 Introduction 
00:48 Arbitrum's BoLD move 
05:43 How decentralized is Arbitrum today? 
11:07 DAO ETH deployment debate 
15:25 Layer 2s and Ethereum's value proposition 
18:55 Activity shifting to Solana and Hyperliquid 
23:33 Are Layer 2s ready for Appchains? 
26:26 The Layer 2 business development battle 
29:12 Will Arbitrum share sequencer revenue? 
33:23 Lobbying and bribing in Arbitrum governance 
37:31 Crypto politics & the U.S. reserve Guest links:
Steven Goldfeder - https://www.linkedin.com/in/sgoldfed/
Steven Goldfeder on X - https://x.com/sgoldfed

Offchain Labs - https://www.offchainlabs.com/
Offchain Labs on X - https://x.com/OffchainLabs 