<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Amber International Holding Ltd., a subsidiary of Asia-headquartered crypto financial services firm Amber Group, went public on the Nasdaq on Thursday following the completion of a merger, with its stock surging 19% at the close.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Amber International completed the merger between iClick Interactive Asia Group, a special purpose acquisition company, and Amber DWM on Wednesday. The company then changed the stock trading ticker to "AMBR" from "ICLK."</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The company's stock closed up 19% at $11 on its first trading day upon the completion of the merger.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"Our Nasdaq listing not only enhances transparency and credibility but also reinforces our commitment to delivering secure, compliant, and scalable financial solutions for the evolving digital asset ecosystem," Wayne Huo, CEO and Director of Amber International, said in a </span><a href="https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/amber-international-to-debut-on-nasdaq-under-ticker-symbol-ambr-following-merger-completion-announces-post-listing-business-focus-302401111.html"><span style="font-weight: 400;">statement</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Amber International operates under its brand name "Amber Premium" and offers crypto financial services tailored for institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.</span></p>