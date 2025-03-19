<p>The monthly count of crypto venture deals has contracted significantly, with only 116 private deals tracked in February, marking one of the lowest points in recent years. This represents a substantial decline from the 300+ deals recorded in October 2024 — a 60% drop within a five-month period.</p>\r\n<p>This slowdown aligns with broader market conditions, as general risk appetite has waned across financial markets. Despite the reduced deal flow, total investment value has remained relatively stable at approximately $1 billion in February, consistent with monthly totals since October 2022.</p>\r\n<p><img class="alignnone size-medium wp-image-346641" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2025/03/Screenshot-2025-03-17-at-1.40.40 PM-650x450.png" alt="" width="650" height="450" /></p>\r\n<div><em>Note: This chart is exclusive to The Block Pro Subscribers</em></div>\r\n<p>March, however, saw an outlier with already over $2.3 billion invested. <a href="https://u24517827.ct.sendgrid.net/ls/click?upn=u001.PFWtwpR3WGGRVfJM1hnZFD-2BrOZyUshTiwo5j9XwRVSvyvbBe9j-2BaO5k2mLmmfn2qMqjViWRHpM82FZQy9uQ-2Bx1LmKsHU7DthLdcWN463KnJ4UeKl0iBg0xM9rakuRV3VltKfoNXz-2BMaHtvisc-2BkZIsXHYAWWoElRijrtFcubwq4-3DHRCK_s8BUiO1ZTfus-2F6WvS42hzaDcZHlxPMpjV1dBT32YHwSK-2BSJj30FIDtkLzuZiN0ehA8E8LvSMPscwelM5nXNP-2BOfa2otqQf1B58O0k2kCce5oJyuf836phB23-2BoOCGb63ohbQ3FQgNZY-2BopqjimnmTVo2jTHEF8LXJxvOO-2BQkPMq4u9044ZU6PJKOZQJVVRiT-2BckViBkuGlhg-2FoP7bkM7JdC6MkrQUh9jE7LdrVoBhnRF8Q7oez-2BW8V9VtWQz6233rETGnE-2B52XZBlhQsVRudyySAapOJv7Vi7-2ByHXkGuCXltGgRuyVbYiepGBkhkaPjejCvdW2Vci7cV1ycuks9q5xlyoPmQi1FpK76Zr0kk0Yc6pf1b1hfLyuc9WkZRV9brMecRbXLgkoSYvoDdW9V94sgsR5LjMljnzGxdju2ox2axOqB-2FW5UU6YbaOB3p949iUdBC9-2F2TiSmxJspByOMoZvSVv1O3yEqG1JC28UUNo979p-2BNZOG-2BdVOYG3GwrqI3eEVSUJ9cFkGapKcAA5R-2FBiKLgEecl8MpYw5UM-2F6os8oE-2FkgFQYytOJaTyeJfHBO0W0Ts6AEcYmHfqF7Vt6JJvLnnkH1qfor0yTltZ96Snb2YBYvk3GsXJV49mrO1VktviYr4VVyzS9Y7zxlXrf-2BEddkqK473PsMHy3EzwWI7CQO3yBRYSv-2Fli-2F2j4Hcy6y-2F24RC35RYuiWpIViZNFJGt6nz-2F7MBuAr9C5S1xUaiUcx9CpdHA7zRbojt-2BE8ZBCm2YPp-2BALv0DhDUIRtD1utNVk47YIXk5nIrooyF6jmtjwY8mAp0I2ZiVUn8xkjQ-2BlROEYQDdd-2FxhTZ-2FPikd05dCa9KiA-2BvI-2BOgcmvZF4tSjix0FrKYasmq1pLt5LT7uQCleg116sYRPZc8rXxd5HUsZWchqBlLrkoZ-2BOLJQBPT1zSWD00c9T3f4OMSUllvwfqKwWTn8Q9pMLNtcnABay-2F-2BpVhyc-2BWHeYTiJdLJLU80U0XBj0-3D" target="_blank" rel="noopener" data-saferedirecturl="https://www.google.com/url?q=https://u24517827.ct.sendgrid.net/ls/click?upn%3Du001.PFWtwpR3WGGRVfJM1hnZFD-2BrOZyUshTiwo5j9XwRVSvyvbBe9j-2BaO5k2mLmmfn2qMqjViWRHpM82FZQy9uQ-2Bx1LmKsHU7DthLdcWN463KnJ4UeKl0iBg0xM9rakuRV3VltKfoNXz-2BMaHtvisc-2BkZIsXHYAWWoElRijrtFcubwq4-3DHRCK_s8BUiO1ZTfus-2F6WvS42hzaDcZHlxPMpjV1dBT32YHwSK-2BSJj30FIDtkLzuZiN0ehA8E8LvSMPscwelM5nXNP-2BOfa2otqQf1B58O0k2kCce5oJyuf836phB23-2BoOCGb63ohbQ3FQgNZY-2BopqjimnmTVo2jTHEF8LXJxvOO-2BQkPMq4u9044ZU6PJKOZQJVVRiT-2BckViBkuGlhg-2FoP7bkM7JdC6MkrQUh9jE7LdrVoBhnRF8Q7oez-2BW8V9VtWQz6233rETGnE-2B52XZBlhQsVRudyySAapOJv7Vi7-2ByHXkGuCXltGgRuyVbYiepGBkhkaPjejCvdW2Vci7cV1ycuks9q5xlyoPmQi1FpK76Zr0kk0Yc6pf1b1hfLyuc9WkZRV9brMecRbXLgkoSYvoDdW9V94sgsR5LjMljnzGxdju2ox2axOqB-2FW5UU6YbaOB3p949iUdBC9-2F2TiSmxJspByOMoZvSVv1O3yEqG1JC28UUNo979p-2BNZOG-2BdVOYG3GwrqI3eEVSUJ9cFkGapKcAA5R-2FBiKLgEecl8MpYw5UM-2F6os8oE-2FkgFQYytOJaTyeJfHBO0W0Ts6AEcYmHfqF7Vt6JJvLnnkH1qfor0yTltZ96Snb2YBYvk3GsXJV49mrO1VktviYr4VVyzS9Y7zxlXrf-2BEddkqK473PsMHy3EzwWI7CQO3yBRYSv-2Fli-2F2j4Hcy6y-2F24RC35RYuiWpIViZNFJGt6nz-2F7MBuAr9C5S1xUaiUcx9CpdHA7zRbojt-2BE8ZBCm2YPp-2BALv0DhDUIRtD1utNVk47YIXk5nIrooyF6jmtjwY8mAp0I2ZiVUn8xkjQ-2BlROEYQDdd-2FxhTZ-2FPikd05dCa9KiA-2BvI-2BOgcmvZF4tSjix0FrKYasmq1pLt5LT7uQCleg116sYRPZc8rXxd5HUsZWchqBlLrkoZ-2BOLJQBPT1zSWD00c9T3f4OMSUllvwfqKwWTn8Q9pMLNtcnABay-2F-2BpVhyc-2BWHeYTiJdLJLU80U0XBj0-3D&amp;source=gmail&amp;ust=1742318955452000&amp;usg=AOvVaw29ZyLwCA6o321cGIt3oNN_">Binance's deal</a> with Abu Dhabi's MGX, which invested an eye-watering $2 billion in the cryptocurrency exchange. This transaction stands out not only for its size but also for its significance as Binance's first-ever institutional investment. The MGX-Binance partnership aims to advance AI, blockchain and financial innovation, with the notable detail that the investment was conducted via stablecoin rather than traditional currency.</p>\r\n<p>While traditional venture deals appear to be cooling, new investment models are emerging. <a href="https://u24517827.ct.sendgrid.net/ls/click?upn=u001.PFWtwpR3WGGRVfJM1hnZFD-2BrOZyUshTiwo5j9XwRVSukOZm3DkCTyYGJ55XCIE6R2y-2FnmudBHtWMgzZu41bFZL26vhAEBJ5ascB5pBLlcshL6WNzULsFYgfEuVuJzk24dtHAVYAmCy7GN4TV1PFufIBNvy7IdagegT0SD1oa-2BUq9dA8ngcVJzd8iGAA-2F2-2FvCl0AURRYhxE0kMpDFJ3I3Og-3D-3DF7hV_s8BUiO1ZTfus-2F6WvS42hzaDcZHlxPMpjV1dBT32YHwSK-2BSJj30FIDtkLzuZiN0ehA8E8LvSMPscwelM5nXNP-2BOfa2otqQf1B58O0k2kCce5oJyuf836phB23-2BoOCGb63ohbQ3FQgNZY-2BopqjimnmTVo2jTHEF8LXJxvOO-2BQkPMq4u9044ZU6PJKOZQJVVRiT-2BckViBkuGlhg-2FoP7bkM7JdC6MkrQUh9jE7LdrVoBhnRF8Q7oez-2BW8V9VtWQz6233rETGnE-2B52XZBlhQsVRudyySAapOJv7Vi7-2ByHXkGuCXltGgRuyVbYiepGBkhkaPjejCvdW2Vci7cV1ycuks9q5xlyoPmQi1FpK76Zr0kk0Yc6pf1b1hfLyuc9WkZRV9brMecRbXLgkoSYvoDdW9V94sgsR5LjMljnzGxdju2ox2axOqB-2FW5UU6YbaOB3p949iUdBC9-2F2TiSmxJspByOMoZvSVv1O3yEqG1JC28UUNo979p-2BNZOG-2BdVOYG3GwrqI3eEVSUJ9cFkGapKcAA5R-2FBiKLgEecl8MpYw5UM-2F6os8oE-2FkgFQYytOJaTyeJfHBO0W0Ts6AEcYmHfqF7Vt6JJvLnnkH1qfor0yTltZ96Snb2YBYvk3GsXJV49mrO1VktviYr4VVyzS9Y7zxlXrf-2BEddkqK473PsMHy3EzwWI7CQO3yBRYSv-2Fli-2F2j4Hcy6y-2F24RC35RYuiWpIViZNFJGt6nz-2F7MBuAr9C5S1xUaiUcx9CpdHA7zRbojt-2BE8ZBCm2YPp-2BALv0DhDUIRtD1utNVk47YIXk5nIrooyF6jmtjwY8mAp0I2ZiVUn8xkjQ-2BlROEYQDdd-2FxhTZ-2FPikd05dCa9KtAmv4eJzITUmlxQV8OIlxN-2BMnlqNW0Ou6FBkIKp1YF6-2Fupe9PlI7WvD-2FYP-2BnTBeLKmnjgjgHyWW8AjvoqGu7k5kvlN67hiU-2FA5msUC9ORIx3mc57rkmreu-2FoYrU8rNHOfFlH-2Fb42DAgH3PzIbUcROQ-3D" target="_blank" rel="noopener" data-saferedirecturl="https://www.google.com/url?q=https://u24517827.ct.sendgrid.net/ls/click?upn%3Du001.PFWtwpR3WGGRVfJM1hnZFD-2BrOZyUshTiwo5j9XwRVSukOZm3DkCTyYGJ55XCIE6R2y-2FnmudBHtWMgzZu41bFZL26vhAEBJ5ascB5pBLlcshL6WNzULsFYgfEuVuJzk24dtHAVYAmCy7GN4TV1PFufIBNvy7IdagegT0SD1oa-2BUq9dA8ngcVJzd8iGAA-2F2-2FvCl0AURRYhxE0kMpDFJ3I3Og-3D-3DF7hV_s8BUiO1ZTfus-2F6WvS42hzaDcZHlxPMpjV1dBT32YHwSK-2BSJj30FIDtkLzuZiN0ehA8E8LvSMPscwelM5nXNP-2BOfa2otqQf1B58O0k2kCce5oJyuf836phB23-2BoOCGb63ohbQ3FQgNZY-2BopqjimnmTVo2jTHEF8LXJxvOO-2BQkPMq4u9044ZU6PJKOZQJVVRiT-2BckViBkuGlhg-2FoP7bkM7JdC6MkrQUh9jE7LdrVoBhnRF8Q7oez-2BW8V9VtWQz6233rETGnE-2B52XZBlhQsVRudyySAapOJv7Vi7-2ByHXkGuCXltGgRuyVbYiepGBkhkaPjejCvdW2Vci7cV1ycuks9q5xlyoPmQi1FpK76Zr0kk0Yc6pf1b1hfLyuc9WkZRV9brMecRbXLgkoSYvoDdW9V94sgsR5LjMljnzGxdju2ox2axOqB-2FW5UU6YbaOB3p949iUdBC9-2F2TiSmxJspByOMoZvSVv1O3yEqG1JC28UUNo979p-2BNZOG-2BdVOYG3GwrqI3eEVSUJ9cFkGapKcAA5R-2FBiKLgEecl8MpYw5UM-2F6os8oE-2FkgFQYytOJaTyeJfHBO0W0Ts6AEcYmHfqF7Vt6JJvLnnkH1qfor0yTltZ96Snb2YBYvk3GsXJV49mrO1VktviYr4VVyzS9Y7zxlXrf-2BEddkqK473PsMHy3EzwWI7CQO3yBRYSv-2Fli-2F2j4Hcy6y-2F24RC35RYuiWpIViZNFJGt6nz-2F7MBuAr9C5S1xUaiUcx9CpdHA7zRbojt-2BE8ZBCm2YPp-2BALv0DhDUIRtD1utNVk47YIXk5nIrooyF6jmtjwY8mAp0I2ZiVUn8xkjQ-2BlROEYQDdd-2FxhTZ-2FPikd05dCa9KtAmv4eJzITUmlxQV8OIlxN-2BMnlqNW0Ou6FBkIKp1YF6-2Fupe9PlI7WvD-2FYP-2BnTBeLKmnjgjgHyWW8AjvoqGu7k5kvlN67hiU-2FA5msUC9ORIx3mc57rkmreu-2FoYrU8rNHOfFlH-2Fb42DAgH3PzIbUcROQ-3D&amp;source=gmail&amp;ust=1742318955452000&amp;usg=AOvVaw3-CFwFcL52JzJLlokOFgXp">Coinbase Ventures</a> has launched an investment group on the Echo platform focused specifically on Base-built projects. Echo represents an interesting evolution in crypto fundraising, allowing individual traders to pool resources and collectively invest in web3 projects, potentially democratizing access to early-stage opportunities.</p>
<p>The venture landscape's contraction appears to be affecting all crypto categories somewhat uniformly, with infrastructure, DeFi, crypto financial services, web3, and NFTs/gaming all seeing reduced deal counts compared to their 2024 peaks. This cooling venture environment may signal a maturation phase for the crypto industry, where investors become more selective and focused on sustainable business models rather than speculative concepts. Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. 