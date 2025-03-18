<p>The web3 workflow protocol developer Halliday raised $20 million in Series A funding led by a16z crypto.</p>\r\n<p>Avalanche Blizzard Fund, Credibly Neutral, Alt Layer and several angel investors contributed to the round, bringing Halliday's total funding to $26 million, according to a release shared with The Block.</p>\r\n<p>Halliday builds infrastructure letting developers delegate workflows to autonomous systems when creating smart contracts. The firm aims to make smart contract creation more streamlined and accessible, shortening how long it takes to make them.</p>\r\n<p>With the fresh funds, Halliday intends to finance expanding its current employee headcount of 17 with engineers, as well as continue developing its workflow protocol and payments application called Halliday Payments.</p>\r\n<p>"Our vision is to bring about the software era of blockchain, enabling developers to build applications in hours, not years," Halliday CEO Griffin Dunaif told The Block. "These funds will be used to accelerate this vision to ensure that developers never have to build a smart contract again. We’re pioneering the adoption of safe AI systems on decentralized networks and changing how developers can build onchain apps."</p>\r\n<p>Founded in April 2022, Halliday is based in San Francisco.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>