<p>The crypto exchange Coinbase <span style="box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px;">said on Tuesday that it had launched Verified Pools, a set of liquidity pools available only to those verified by the firm</span>.</p>
<p>Individuals and institutions in eligible locations in the United States, Singapore, Netherlands, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, and the Channel Islands can use Coinbase's Verified Pools to offer safer and more transparent digital asset trading without intermediaries, according to the company <a href="https://www.coinbase.com/blog/the-future-of-onchain-Liquidity-is-here-via-coinbase-verified-pools">release</a>. Users can connect to the pools with the institutional-grade <a href="https://www.coinbase.com/prime/onchain-wallet">Prime Onchain</a> Wallet, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/learn/311565/what-is-coinbase-wallet">Coinbase Wallet</a> or another wallet stamped with a Coinbase Verifications credential. </p>
<p>"By seamlessly integrating identity verification with smart contract transparency, Verified Pools reduces counterparty risks while upholding the openness and efficiency of onchain markets," Coinbase wrote in the statement. </p>
<p>The Verified Pools are built on the Coinbase-incubated Layer 2 <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/243899/base-mainnet-onchain-summer">Base</a>, undergirded by the developer platform <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/338223/uniswap-v4-goes-live-with-swaps-rolling-out-across-the-next-few-days">Uniswap v4</a> and optimized by the risk management firm <a href="https://www.theblock.co/amp/post/346161/compound-launches-new-vaults-rival-morpho-controversial-gauntlet-proposal">Gauntlet.</a></p>
<p>Aside from launching know-your-customer (KYC) authenticated liquidity pools, Coinbase plans to launch round-the-clock Bitcoin and Ethereum <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/345464/coinbase-to-launch-24-7-bitcoin-and-ethereum-futures-for-us-traders-in-the-coming-weeks">futures trading</a> through its derivatives exchange "in the coming weeks," The Block previously reported. </p>
<p>Coinbase is one of the largest digital asset exchanges by spot market volume. The firm recorded $125.6 billion of February's $1.77 trillion total monthly spot volume, The Block's Data Dashboard shows. </p>
<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/spot/cryptocurrency-exchange-volume-monthly/embed" title="Cryptocurrency Monthly Exchange Volume" width="100%"></iframe></p>