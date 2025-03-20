<p>The web3 data storage infrastructure organization Walrus Foundation raised $140 million from a private token sale.</p>\r\n<p>The venture firm <a href="https://www.theblock.co/linked/148537/standard-crypto-raises-new-500-million-fund-axios">Standard Crypto</a> led the financing, which included additional support from <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/346676/a16z-crypto-leads-20-million-series-a-for-workflow-protocol-developer-halliday">a16z crypto</a>, Electric Capital, Creditcoin, Lvna Capital, Protagonist, Franklin Templeton Digital Assets, Karatage, RW3 Ventures, Comma3 Ventures and The Raptor Group, according to a company <a href="https://www.walrus.xyz/blog/walrus-foundation-fundraising">release</a>.</p>\r\n<p>The Walrus Foundation oversees the development of the Sui-based decentralized data storage platform Walrus, which lets store items such as images, videos and PDFs. Under the hood, Walrus <a href="https://www.mystenlabs.com/blog/announcing-the-official-walrus-whitepaper">deploys</a> its utility token WAL to run a delegated proof-of-stake mechanism that operates its storage nodes while preventing Sybil attacks.</p>\r\n<p>The Walrus Foundation plans to use its financing to continue developing Walrus, which is expected to launch on mainnet on March 27.</p>\r\n<p>"This investment is a significant milestone to redefine decentralized storage," Managing Executive Rebecca Simmonds said in a statement. "By leveraging Sui’s unique architecture, we’re making storing data programmable, interactive and secure."</p>\r\n<p>Walrus was initially <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/333700/new-year-new-position-as-former-mysten-labs-clo-kevin-boon-moves-to-president-role">developed</a> by <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/215292/inside-the-sui-ecosystem-with-mysten-labs-ceo-evan-cheng">Mysten Labs</a>, the same creator of the Layer 1 blockchain <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/254823/sui-reclaiming-117-million-tokens-in-move-to-incentivize-ecosystem-growth">Sui</a>. The platform's <a href="https://www.walrus.xyz/wal-token">token</a>, WAL, maintains a total supply of 5 billion with a circulating supply of 1.25 billion. Sixty percent of WAL tokens will go to the community, with initial token unlocks scheduled for March, according to Walrus's tokenomics <a href="https://www.walrus.xyz/wal-token">roadmap</a>.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>