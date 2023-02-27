Inside the Sui ecosystem with Mysten Labs CEO Evan Cheng

Episode 15 of Season 5 of The Scoop was recorded remotely with The Block's Frank Chaparro and Mysten Labs Co-Founder and CEO Evan Cheng.

Evan Cheng is the Co-Founder and CEO of Mysten Labs — the development team valued at over $2 billion that is behind the soon-to-be-released Sui blockchain.

In this episode, Cheng discusses the limitations of current blockchains in supporting complex consumer applications and explains how Sui plans to overcome this challenge with the help of the Move programming language, which was initially created at Facebook.

During this episode, Chaparro and Cheng also discuss:

Why a vibrant developer ecosystem is the key to mass adoption

How Sui could take blockchain gaming to the next level

What advantages Move has over Solidity

