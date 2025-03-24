<p><i>Episode 511 of The Scoop was recorded with <strong>The Block's</strong> <b>Frank Chaparro and Multicoin Capital Co-Founder and Managing Partner Kyle Samani.</b></i></p>\r\n<p><i>Listen below, and subscribe to The Scoop on <a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqjFueYMJ78eF6G0lGLzzpQ">YouTube</a>, </i><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-scoop/id1460134454"><i>Apple</i></a><i>, </i><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/7qwrgTJ5CYDXAaVILNZuEd"><i>Spotify</i></a><i>, </i><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9mZWVkcy5tZWdhcGhvbmUuZm0vdGhlYmxvY2stdGhlc2Nvb3A?sa=X&amp;ved=0CAMQ4aUDahcKEwionbSO9fbxAhUAAAAAHQAAAAAQAg"><i>Google Podcasts</i></a><i>, </i><a href="https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/the-block-2/the-scoop-4"><i>Stitcher</i></a><i> or wherever you listen to podcasts. Please send feedback and revision requests to podcast@theblock.co</i></p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="315" src="//www.youtube.com/embed/l0G9pBFASkI?si=PfNipsK5W1mabZe5" title="YouTube video player" width="560"></iframe></p>\r\n<hr />\r\n<p>Kyle Samani is the Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Multicoin Capital. <br />\r\n<br />\r\nIn this episode, Samani discusses the current state of the crypto market and venture capital funding in the industry. He highlights areas he says are key investment opportunities and lays out why he sees a brighter future for Solana in on-chain finance over Ethereum.</p>\r\n<p><strong>OUTLINE<br />\r\n</strong><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l0G9pBFASkI" target="" rel="noopener">00:00</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"> Introduction </span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"><br />\r\n<a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l0G9pBFASkI&amp;t=63s" target="" rel="noopener">01:03</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"> Sponsor Break <br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l0G9pBFASkI&amp;t=175s" target="" rel="noopener">02:55</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"> VC Funding Downtrend <br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l0G9pBFASkI&amp;t=515s" target="" rel="noopener">08:35</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"> Clarifying Crypto's Usecases </span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"><br />\r\n<a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l0G9pBFASkI&amp;t=857s" target="" rel="noopener">14:17</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"> New Era of Crypto Regulation <br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l0G9pBFASkI&amp;t=1057s" target="" rel="noopener">17:37</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"> Regulatory Clarity = Increased Investment? <br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l0G9pBFASkI&amp;t=1400s" target="" rel="noopener">23:20</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"> Samani's Revised Solana Thesis <br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l0G9pBFASkI&amp;t=1559s" target="" rel="noopener">25:59</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"> Solana vs. Ethereum <br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l0G9pBFASkI&amp;t=1968s" target="" rel="noopener">32:48</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"> Closing Thoughts &amp; Predictions</span><strong><br />\r\n</strong></p>\r\n<p><strong>GUEST LINKS</strong> <br />\r\nKyle Samani on X: <a href="https://x.com/KyleSamani">https://x.com/KyleSamani</a> <br />\r\nMulticoin capital on X: <a href="https://x.com/multicoincap">https://x.com/multicoincap</a></p>\r\n<hr />\r\n<p><strong>Are you hiring in crypto?<br />\r\n</strong>Use Campus to quickly find your best candidates with our challenging Crypto Assessment Test.</p>\r\n<p><em>Faster hiring, stronger teams.<br />\r\n</em>Sign up for a trial today: <a href="http://theblock.co/campus" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">theblock.co/campus</a></p>\r\n<hr />\r\n<p><strong>This episode is brought to your by our sponsors:</strong></p>\r\n<p><strong>Fidelity<br />\r\n</strong><em>Explore Fidelity crypto careers today.</em> Go to <a href="http://crypto.fidelitycareers.com/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">crypto.FidelityCareers.com</a> to learn more.</p>\r\n<p><strong>Uranium.io<br />\r\n</strong><em>Investing in uranium is now widely accessible. </em>Visit <a href="https://uranium.io/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">uranium.io</a> to learn more.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>