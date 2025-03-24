<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Crypto exchange Binance has suspended an employee for allegedly using insider information on a crypto project to gain unfair profits.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">According to its X <a href="https://x.com/BinanceWallet/status/1904352541615554611">post</a> on Tuesday, a staff member of the Binance Wallet team purchased a significant amount of a token project that he knew would soon hold a Token Generation Event, and sold part of his holdings to gain significant profits.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The employee exploited privileged information he had gained from his previous business development role at BNB Chain, said Binance, clarifying that the Wallet team itself would not have access to private information relating to the project.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"This behavior constitutes front-running based on non-public information obtained from his previous role and is a clear breach of company policy," Binance said. "As a result of this behavior, the staff member was suspended immediately and pending further disciplinary action."</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">While Binance did not reveal the name of the crypto project, multiple users on X pointed out that the project in question is Binance Smart Chain memecoin UUU (U DEX Platform) token.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">X user "pycharts" </span><a href="https://x.com/binancezh/status/1903839884789588270"><span style="font-weight: 400;">posted</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> a screenshot that appears to show a wallet address selling over 6 million UUU tokens at around 7 a.m. on March 23, causing the token price to crash significantly. The X user's screenshots linked the wallet address to Freddie Ng, an employee of Binance Wallet's BD and Growth team.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In response to pychart's X post, Binance's official Chinese language account </span><a href="https://x.com/binancezh/status/1903839884789588270"><span style="font-weight: 400;">wrote</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> that it has noticed the "feedback" and has launched an internal investigation, the result of which would be announced to the public in a timely manner.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Meanwhile, the global exchange said in today's statement that it will "proactively cooperate" with the relevant authorities in the staff member's jurisdiction and seek legal action with applicable laws.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Binance also announced that it will distribute a reward of $100,000 to four whistleblowers who reported the alleged violation to its official whistleblowing channel.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>