<p>The U.S. Department of Justice said it has disrupted a "<span class="field-formatter--string">Hamas terrorist financing scheme" with the seizure of about $200,000 of cryptocurrency.<br />\r\n</span></p>\r\n<p>The DOJ said the seized cryptocurrency was being "held in wallets and accounts intended to benefit" Hamas, <a href="https://www.justice.gov/usao-dc/pr/justice-department-disrupts-hamas-terrorist-financing-scheme-through-seizure">according to a press release</a>. "The seized funds were traced from Hamas fundraising addresses, purportedly controlled by Hamas, that were used to launder more than $1.5 million in virtual currency since October 2024."</p>\r\n<p>The roughly $200,000 in seized crypto was in USDT, the world's largest stablecoin by supply, which is issued by Tether.</p>\r\n<p>According to the DOJ, a group "claiming association with Hamas on an encrypted communications platform" had been directing Hamas supporters to donate money to more than a dozen crypto wallets, the release said. "Those funds were sent into an operational wallet and laundered through a series of virtual currency exchanges and transactions by leveraging suspected financiers and over-the-counter brokers."</p>\r\n<p>Identifying and disrupting Hamas' attempts to use cryptocurrency to fund terrorist activity has been ongoing.</p>\r\n<article class="w-full text-token-text-primary" dir="auto" data-testid="conversation-turn-8" data-scroll-anchor="true">\r\n<div class="text-base my-auto mx-auto py-5 px-6">\r\n<div class="mx-auto flex flex-1 text-base gap-4 md:gap-5 lg:gap-6 md:max-w-3xl group/turn-messages focus-visible:outline-none" tabindex="-1">\r\n<div class="group/conversation-turn relative flex w-full min-w-0 flex-col agent-turn @xs/thread:px-0 @sm/thread:px-1.5 @md/thread:px-4">\r\n<div class="relative flex-col gap-1 md:gap-3">\r\n<div class="flex max-w-full flex-col flex-grow">\r\n<div class="min-h-8 text-message relative flex w-full flex-col items-end gap-2 whitespace-normal break-words text-start [.text-message+&amp;]:mt-5" dir="auto" data-message-author-role="assistant" data-message-id="0b8cdf2b-c657-49bb-8dbe-7bfc4bbeae3b" data-message-model-slug="gpt-4o">\r\n<div class="flex w-full flex-col gap-1 empty:hidden first:pt-[3px]">\r\n<div class="markdown prose w-full break-words dark:prose-invert light">\r\n<p class="" data-start="0" data-end="301">Roughly a year ago, the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/282397/us-treasury-165-million-crypto-hamas">U.S. Treasury Department</a> announced it was investigating $165 million in crypto transactions processed through U.S. institutions that allegedly supported Hamas before its October 7, 2023, attack on Israel, which killed approximately 1,200 people, including 40 American citizens.</p>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</article>