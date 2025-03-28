<p>U.S. President Donald Trump pardoned three co-founders of the BitMEX cryptocurrency exchange, according to CNBC.</p>\r\n<p>"The co-founders, former BitMEX CEO Arthur Hayes, Benjamin Delo and Samuel Reed, and former head of business development Gregory Dwyer, previously pled guilty to one count of violating the Bank Secrecy Act related to failure to maintain anti-money laundering and know-your-customer programs," <a href="https://www.cnbc.com/2025/03/28/trump-pardon-bitmex-crypto-exchange-money-laundering.html">the report said</a> on Friday, adding that prosecutors had accused the co-founders of using BitMEX as a "money laundering platform" and that withdrawing from the U.S. market was "a sham."</p>\r\n<p>Trump issued the pardons on Thursday, CNBC said. Benjamin Delo, another BitMEX co-founder, also received a full pardon. </p>\r\n<p>Earlier this year, the <span data-v-cb736f2c="">Bitcoin derivatives <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/334863/bitmex-hit-with-additional-100-million-fine-over-bank-secrecy-act-violations-report">exchange was slapped</a> with an additional $100 million fine after wrapping up a multi-year legal battle related to anti-money laundering violations. Last July, BitMEX pleaded guilty to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/304656/bitmex-pleads-guilty-to-violating-the-bank-secrecy-act-in-anti-money-laundering-case">violating the Bank Secrecy Act</a>. Prosecutors said the exchange</span> "willfully" failed to establish, implement and maintain an adequate anti-money laundering program between 2015 and 2020.</p>\r\n<p>A month ago <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/343829/crypto-exchange-bitmex-seeks-buyer-taps-broadhaven-capital-partners-to-help-with-sale-report">CoinDesk reported</a>, citing anonymous sources, that BitMEX was looking for a buyer and employed the independent investment bank Broadhaven Capital Partners to facilitate the sale.</p>\r\n<h2>Trump crypto pardons</h2>\r\n<p>Presidential pardons — whether true, possible or possibly imagined — involving people well connected to crypto have been grabbing headlines ever since Trump took office.</p>\r\n<p>First, Trump <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/335725/donald-trump-ross-ulbricht">pardoned Ross Ulbricht</a>, the Silk Road creator integrally tied to Bitcoin’s early history. Then, separate reports surfaced, some saying the family of disgraced former FTX executive <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/348463/sam-bankman-fried-moved-to-oklahoma-transit-facility-after-unsanctioned-tucker-carlson-prison-interview">Sam Bankman-Fried</a> was campaigning for a presidential pardon, while others alleged Binance's founder and former CEO Changpeng Zhao <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/346125/trump-family-held-talks-for-stake-in-binance-changpeng-zhao-urged-president-for-a-pardon-wsj">had also asked</a> for a pardon.</p>\r\n<p>Zhao quickly denied that he pushed the Trump administration for a pardon.</p>\r\n<p>All of the above have coincided with Trump and his inner circle broadening their influence over and exposure to crypto. Most recently, the Trump-backed DeFi project said it <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/347995/world-liberty-financial-debuts-plan-for-usd1-stablecoin-as-president-trump-continues-push-for-crypto-legislation">plans to launch</a> a USD-pegged stablecoin.</p>\r\n<p><em><strong>Editor's note:</strong> Adds that Ben Delo was also pardoned. </em></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>