<p>American Bitcoin, the firm backed by Bitcoin miner Hut 8 and Trump-helmed data infrastructure company American Data Centers, plans to go public, according to Bloomberg. </p>
<p>The long-term vision is for American Bitcoin to be "two sister publicly traded companies" combined under one vertically integrated firm. One side will provide the energy and data center infrastructure while the other manages the crypto-focused elements including the Bitcoin mining equipment, Hut 8 CEO Asher Genoot said in an <a href="https://www.bloomberg.com/news/videos/2025-04-01/trump-family-launches-bitcoin-mining-venture-with-hut-8-video">interview</a> on Bloomberg TV Tuesday. </p>
<p>American Bitcoin might take private investment before going public, Bloomberg <a href="https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2025-04-01/trump-backed-american-bitcoin-mining-venture-wants-to-go-public?utm_medium=social&amp;utm_campaign=socialflow-organic&amp;utm_content=crypto&amp;utm_source=twitter&amp;embedded-checkout=true">reported</a> citing a conference call on Tuesday. </p>
<p>Hut 8, the publicly traded firm headquartered in Miami, announced it took an <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/348858/hut-8-partners-with-trump-backed-firm-to-launch-american-bitcoin-mining-company">80% stake</a> in American Data Centers on Mar. 31, The Block previously reported. America Data Centers <a href="https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dominari-holdings-investment-american-data-centers-becomes-american-bitcoin-in-transformative-bitcoin-mining-deal-with-hut-8-302415473.html#:~:text=The%20launch%20of%20American%20Bitcoin,and%20relaunched%20as%20American%20Bitcoin.">rebranded</a> to American Bitcoin and became an independent firm focusing on Bitcoin mining and creating a strategic bitcoin reserve. </p>
<p>American Data Centers is led by Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., the two eldest sons of President Donald Trump. Eric stated in the same Bloomberg interview with Hut 8's Genoot that he does not work with the White House and that there is "virtually [no]" communication between him and his father. </p>