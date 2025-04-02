<p>With the stablecoin market heating up and lawmakers in Washington D.C. seeking regulatory clarity, Ripple is eyeing added adoption for its RLUSD token.</p>\r\n<p>The company said on Wednesday that besides launching its RLUSD stablecoin on the cryptocurrency exchange Kraken, it has also begun integrating the USD-pegged coin into its payment platform.</p>\r\n<p>"Ripple has enabled RLUSD cross-border payments in its flagship payments solution," the company said in a statement. "RLUSD is being used in the payment flow with select customers, including cross-border payment providers BKK Forex and iSend to improve their cross-border treasury operations."</p>\r\n<p>The company plans to eventually allow other customers of its payments platform to also use RLUSD. Since <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/331033/ripple-to-launch-rlusd-tuesday-monthly-attestations-to-follow">launching last December</a>, RLUSD's market cap has climbed to over $240 million.</p>\r\n<p>"We're seeing the market cap continue to grow," said Jack McDonald, SVP of Stablecoins at Ripple. "RLUSD is being used for a number of use cases, including use as collateral in both crypto and tradfi trading markets."</p>\r\n<p>The stablecoin market has been a <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/348956/president-trumps-crypto-moves-complicate-efforts-to-pass-stablecoin-legislation-as-lawmakers-forge-ahead-to-get-bills-to-the-finish-line">hot topic of discussion</a> as not only are U.S. lawmakers gearing up to vote on stablecoin legislation Wednesday, World Liberty Financial, the DeFi project backed by President Donald Trump, is also launching its own USD-pegged token.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/stablecoins/usd-pegged/total-stablecoin-supply/embed" title="Total Stablecoin Supply" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>While globally, Tether's USDT is the clear leader in terms of adoption and use, as stablecoin use grows and regulatory clarity increases, it's becoming increasingly likely that major traditional financial institutions like <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/343512/bank-of-america-ceo-bullish-on-stablecoins-well-get-into-that-business">Bank of America</a> may also want to launch their own token.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>