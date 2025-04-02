<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Nouns DAO, the decentralized internet collective formed around the popular NFT series, finally has an answer as to what happened to its semi-serious investment in branded baked beans: the money is likely gone. </span></p>\r\n<p>The saga underscores the risks of DAO-based funding, where good vibes and quirky ideas can sometimes replace due diligence. What started as a cheeky pitch for premium canned beans backed by an NFT collective has turned into a cautionary tale about how fast funds can disappear — and how hard it is to get answers when things go sideways.</p>\r\n<p class="" data-start="660" data-end="948">About three years ago, the Nouns community approved a proposal to invest 135 ETH — worth roughly $150,000 at the time — in a project called MOO<span style="font-weight: 400;">Ø</span>NBEANS. The plan was to produce and sell premium baked beans using a proprietary recipe from Sublime Butter, a U.K.-based artisan butter <span style="font-weight: 400;">purveyor</span>.</p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Chris Mair, who posted the proposal and goes by the handle m00t, suggested the effort would be an easy lift, considering he was also the CEO of Sublime Butter, which he founded in 2017. Moreover, the project was already underway at the company. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"The baked bean industry in the UK is ENORMOUS. Brits get through two million tins of them every single day," Onizuka, who was writing on behalf of m00t, said at the time. "And yet, it is one of the plainest and most uninventive verticals on a supermarket shelf. We think this makes it ripe for disruption."</span></p>\r\n<p class="" data-start="1461" data-end="1593">But three years later, not a single can of baked beans has been produced — and there’s little clarity <span style="font-weight: 400;"> into where Noun DAO’s $150,000 investment has gone. </span></p>\r\n<p><img src="https://i.ibb.co/mHg8fJr/Can-V2.jpg" alt="https://i.ibb.co/mHg8fJr/Can-V2.jpg" /></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“No cans have ever been put into production. No packaging has ever been completed. The recipe sign-off has never been done,” Tony Ho, a Sublime Butter director, told The Block in an interview. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">On March 28, Ho alerted the Nouns community that he filed a police report against Mair after receiving an inquiry from a member of the DAO known as fattybuthappy. According to a </span><a href="https://warpcast.com/fattybuthappy/0xd18522ea"><span style="font-weight: 400;">thread</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> on the decentralized social media site Warpcast, fattybuthappy reached out to Sublime to check on the status of MOOØNBEANS.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“I feel a little bad, I’m very pro Nouns and don’t like seeing them being made fun of. So many good proposals being funded for every baked beans L,” Drew Coffman, a Base developer who is part of Nouns DAO, told The Block.</span></p>\r\n<h2>Canned</h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In a letter to fattybuthappy, Ho argued that Mair "fraudulently used" Sublime’s branding to secure the DAO’s investment. Ho also claimed that none of the directors "had agreed to the company being used as this investment vehicle" and that the company received none of the funds. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"As far as I am aware, your investment was transferred directly to a wallet owned by him, and then from there I have no idea where the funds have been disbursed to, or how they were used,” Ho said. “They certainly have never been incorporated into our Company."</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Ho noted that the company removed Mair as a director in July 2023 due to "erratic behavior." While Sublime is accusing Mair of identity theft and has reported him to UK police for misappropriating its branding to solicit funding, Ho notes that only Nouns can pursue legal action to claw back the funds because they never entered the corporate coffers. “He hasn't stolen anything from us,” Ho said.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"I saw that Proposition 97 closed in July 2022, which meant that [Mair] had had the funds in July 2022. Well, this is where the whole thing blows up because the company had not agreed to be a vehicle to actually do this MOOØNBEANS thing," Ho said. "The company manufactures butter, it doesn't manufacture baked beans."</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"He'd used the company fraudulently, without permission, and put the company all over a proposal but didn't actually put any of the money into the company," Ho continued. </span></p>\r\n<h2>‘Been through hell’</h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">To some extent, none of this is news. According to an </span><a href="https://www.updates.wtf/update/97-1"><span style="font-weight: 400;">update</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> to prop 97 in 2023, the project was put on "indefinite hold" due to Mair's "personal issues." Further, over the years, he has allegedly stated that 9,000 cans were "ready to go," but personal issues derailed the shipment. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"[H]e says is not a rugger, also says he could not pay back in one go and would need a monthly payment kind of deal," FattyButHappy said on Warpcast. "But guess we'll know more when he will start [to pay] whenever that will be."</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">For his part, Mair responded to the allegations in a Nouns’ forum post on Wednesday, noting that the past two years have been "hell" as he has "experienced a profound existential crisis" resulting in "the breakdown of my marriage, friendships, business relationships and my sanity."</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Mair argues that Ho and other directors were aware of the MOOØNBEANS project and were involved in the recipe development. He also denies the "fraudulent" use of the company he founded, and that he was terminated as a result of his divorce. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"I am the Founder of Sublime, it was my baby and it pains me that I am no longer a part of it. When I set out to create the Moonbeans project I did so in good faith that I was going to deliver a great product," Mair said, adding that if given another opportunity, he would be "100% committed to making Moonbeans a reality."</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“If the community is not willing to go down this route I will have to find a way to repay all of the investment,” Mair said. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Ho declined to go into detail but confirmed that Mair had entered a "dark" downward spiral around the time he proposed MOOØNBEANS. He noted that Mair "would face a lot of production issues because he has no working production partners" though "may be finding new partners to work with, based on his most recent post." </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"I desperately want to make things right, life has been very tough these past years, and I am only now recovering from what has been a very dark chapter in my life. Yet I have to take responsibility for running away from my problems," Mair told The Block in an email, noting he believes he can “still deliver the [MOOØNBEANS] project at a very high level.”</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"But my hunch and my suspicion is that those people who invested aren't going to get their money back because he's got no money to give them," Ho said. </span></p>\r\n<p><em><strong>Editor's note:</strong> Updates headline figure based upon price of ETH at the time of the proposal. </em></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. 