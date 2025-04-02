<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Depository Trust &amp; Clearing Corporation (DTCC), a cornerstone of global financial market infrastructure, launched a platform for tokenized real-time collateral management on Wednesday, according to a </span><a href="https://www.dtcc.com/news/2025/april/02/dtcc-announces-new-platform-for-tokenized-real-time-collateral-management"><span style="font-weight: 400;">blog post</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">. The move is a step forward for the institutional embrace of DeFi.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The so-called AppChain will be demoed at the DTCC’s upcoming "Great Collateral Experiment" on April 23. The platform is designed to increase the mobility and velocity of global collateral movements, improve capital efficiencies and liquidity and "enable an open digital liquidity ecosystem for market participants to deploy digital applications." </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">AppChain is built on LF Decentralized Trust’s Besu platform, an enterprise-grade, open-source Ethereum client designed to facilitate the development and deployment of blockchain solutions for businesses.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">DTCC argues that rising market complexity and cost pressures have intensified the need for efficient, high-quality collateral solutions. By tokenizing collateral, the company aims to unlock operational efficiencies by enhancing the speed at which collateral can move between traditionally "siloed" systems.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"Our goal is to highlight how we can enable real-world, institutional-grade digital collateral market infrastructure," Nadine Chakar, global head of DTCC Digital Assets, said in a statement. "This platform is unique in that we've created something that’s more open, flexible, dynamic, and comprehensive than any previous digital collateral initiative."</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Dan Doney, chief technology officer of DTCC Digital Assets, added that collateral mobility is the "killer app" for institutional blockchain use. He noted that smart contracts enable automated, real-time collateral operations even in "volatile conditions."</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">DTCC is a foundational part of the modern economy. The firm and its subsidiaries process quadrillions of dollars in securities transactions annually.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>