<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act (H.R. 1919) passed voting in the U.S. House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday, with 27 in favor and 22 opposed.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The bill, introduced by House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., aims to prevent the use of central bank digital currency for monetary policy and prohibit Federal Reserve banks from offering products and services directly to an individual.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"The Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act ensures that the United States digital currency policy is in the hands of the American people, not the administrative state," </span><a href="https://x.com/FinancialCmte/status/1907599809512345749"><span style="font-weight: 400;">said</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> Emmer during Wednesday's markup session. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The anti-CBDC bill stems from ongoing concerns over the potential broad monitoring of financial transactions by the government. Emmer </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/296361/us-house-of-representatives-pass-republican-led-anti-cbdc-bill-along-partisan-lines"><span style="font-weight: 400;">previously stated</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> that CBDCs are "government-controlled programmable money" that could give the U.S. government the ability to "choke out" politically unpopular activity. </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">"[The bill] reflects our American values of privacy, individual sovereignty, and free market competitiveness," Emmer said Wednesday.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The House Majority Whip introduced his previous anti-CBDC bill, H.R. 5403, in 2023. The bill passed the House Financial Services Committee vote and the House of Representatives vote in 2024, moving to the Senate. However, it did not receive a voting schedule before the 118th Congress ended in January.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Democratic lawmakers previously criticized the efforts to ban CBDCs as anti-innovation, where Rep. Maxine Waters </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/252093/maxine-waters-criticizes-anti-innovation-stance-of-republicans-over-anti-cbdc-bill"><span style="font-weight: 400;">said</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> that banning CBDC would mean the U.S. would lose out on innovative means of payments and lead to the dollar losing its status as the world's reserve currency.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">According to the Atlantic Council's </span><a href="https://www.atlanticcouncil.org/cbdctracker/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">CBDC tracker</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, 134 countries and currency unions, which represent 98% of global GDP, are exploring a CBDC, where 66 countries are in advanced stages of exploration.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The reintroduced anti-CBDC bill H.R. 1919 aligns with right-wing President Donald Trump's January </span><a href="https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/01/strengthening-american-leadership-in-digital-financial-technology/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">executive order</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> to "protect" U.S. citizens from CBDCs, which may pose a threat to financial stability, individual privacy and U.S. sovereignty. </span>In line with this stance, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell stated in February that the Fed will not develop a digital currency under his leadership. <span style="font-weight: 400;">U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/335270/trumps-treasury-pick-scott-bessent-says-he-sees-no-reason-for-a-us-cbdc"><span style="font-weight: 400;">also said</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> in January that he sees "no reason" for the country to have a CBDC.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Meanwhile, the House Financial Services Committee also voted to advance the </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/349250/house-financial-services-committee-votes-to-advance-bill-to-regulate-stablecoins"><span style="font-weight: 400;">legislation for stablecoin regulation</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> during Wednesday's markup session. The "Stablecoin Transparency and Accountability for a Better Ledger Economy" bill seeks to set a framework for dollar-pegged stablecoins to grow their global competitiveness.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>