<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Codex, a development company building a dedicated blockchain for stablecoins directed towards enterprise use cases, has raised $15.8 million in seed funding in a round led by Dragonfly Capital, according to an announcement on X. </span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Other big names that participated included market makers Cumberland and Wintermute, as well as the co-creators of USDC, Coinbase, and Circle. </span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Codex's bespoke stablecoin network is built as an Ethereum Layer 2 using Optimism's tech stack. Co-founder Haonan Li previously served as an Optimism developer while his partner Momo Ong worked at Meta before founding his own startup. </span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"What is preventing mainstream adoption? UX friction. Incompatibility with existing company workflows. Trust and reliability. Cost. Regulations. Businesses have to jerry-rig together a set of random products originally designed for gambling on crypto," <a href="https://x.com/momoeureka/status/1908165615988412480">Ong said on X</a>. "To fix these problems, we set out to build Codex — a stablecoin ecosystem fit for business use."</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">To meet institutional needs, Codex is designed to keep certain transaction details private and maintain predictably low fees. The team is also forging relationships with exchanges and other off-ramps for fiat conversions. </span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"Businesses can't rely on a patchwork of disconnected crypto tools. They need reliability, compliance, deep liquidity, and seamless UX that crypto can't yet deliver," Dragonfly co-founder Haseeb Qureshi </span><a href="https://x.com/hosseeb/status/1908172315399274572"><span style="font-weight: 400;">said</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">. "Built from the ground up as a stablecoin ecosystem designed for enterprise use, Codex brings the trust, connectivity, and regulatory clarity for real-world corporate adoption at scale."</span></p>