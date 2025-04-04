<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Pseudonymous researcher Samczsun is stepping down from venture capital firm Paradigm after four and half years, according to an announcement on Friday. The popular crypto commentator will stay on as an advisor to the influential firm as he expands the SEAL 911 security team. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“I'm so grateful for having met so many wonderful people at paradigm over these years. not only on the investing and research team, but across the entire company. you all helped me grow as a person into who i am today, and there's nothing i would change about that,” Samczsun said. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“To me, paradigm is about experimentation and reaching new frontiers. when i told matt that i wanted to build the solution to crypto security, he was fully supportive. when that began taking up more and more of my time, he helped reduce my workload so i could chase my passion,” he added. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">SEAL 911 is an initiative started by many leading crypto security experts to provide rapid response to security incidents like hacks and exploits. The group, part of the broader Security Alliance, offers a Telegram channel where people can leave tips about smart contract vulnerabilities or alert the team to security incidents. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Prior to joining Paradigm in October 2020, Samczsun built a reputation as a cybersecurity researcher and white hat hacker. He previously worked as a security engineer at Trail of Bits, contributing improvements to the Slither code analyzer for Solidity. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">As an independent security researcher, Samczsun discovered critical bugs in various DeFi projects and blockchain protocols, including the 0x v2 decentralized exchange and video streaming network Livepeer. He also led an effort to rescue over 25,000 ETH (worth about $9.6 million at the time) from a </span><a href="https://decrypt.co/44540/prominent-hacker-heads-crypto-vc-firm-paradigm"><span style="font-weight: 400;">vulnerable</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> Lien Finance smart contract.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Samczsun’s digital moniker is thought to be a portmanteau of prominent crypto personalities Sam Bankman-Fried, Changpeng “CZ” Zhao and Justin Sun. </span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>