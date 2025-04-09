Nick Matthew on memecoins, stablecoins & crypto’s shift to ‘fintech 2.0’

Episode 513 of The Scoop was recorded with The Block's Frank Chaparro and Investor at Standard Crypto, Nick Matthew.

In this episode, Matthew joins The Scoop to discuss the current state of the crypto market, noting that investment opportunities still exist despite macro downturns. Matthew also contrasts the rise of stablecoins with memecoins, and the potential for crypto to consolidate and shift its evolution towards building 'Fintech 2.0' rather than web3.

OUTLINE

00:00 – Introduction

01:12 – Sponsor break

03:04 – Coping with market downturns

05:02 – Macro in the driver seat

09:36 – Memecoin extinction or resurrection

15:59 – Who’s making money in crypto

17:45 – Fintech 2.0 or Web3

22:04 – Investing in stablecoins

25:26 – Investing in teams

28:30 – The next billion users

31:40 – Looking ahead and conclusion

GUEST LINKS

Nick Matthew on X: https://x.com/nickjmatt

Standard Crypto on X: https://x.com/standardcrypto

