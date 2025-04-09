Nick Matthew on memecoins, stablecoins & crypto’s shift to ‘fintech 2.0’

Episode 513 of The Scoop was recorded with The Block's Frank Chaparro and Investor at Standard Crypto, Nick Matthew.
Nick Matthew is an investor with Standard Crypto.
In this episode, Matthew joins The Scoop to discuss the current state of the crypto market, noting that investment opportunities still exist despite macro downturns. Matthew also contrasts the rise of stablecoins with memecoins, and the potential for crypto to consolidate and shift its evolution towards building 'Fintech 2.0' rather than web3.
OUTLINE
00:00 – Introduction
01:12 – Sponsor break
03:04 – Coping with market downturns
05:02 – Macro in the driver seat
09:36 – Memecoin extinction or resurrection
15:59 – Who’s making money in crypto
17:45 – Fintech 2.0 or Web3
22:04 – Investing in stablecoins
25:26 – Investing in teams
28:30 – The next billion users
31:40 – Looking ahead and conclusion
GUEST LINKS
Nick Matthew on X: https://x.com/nickjmatt
Standard Crypto on X: https://x.com/standardcrypto
