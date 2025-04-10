SEC drops unregistered securities claims against Nova Labs, Helium says

Policy • April 10, 2025, 5:21PM EDT
The Block

Quick Take

  • The SEC sued Nova Labs in January, days before former agency Chair Gary Gensler resigned on Jan. 20.
  • The lawsuit involved three Helium-related tokens — the Helium Network Token (HNT), Helium Mobile Token (MOBILE) and and the Helium IoT Network Token (IoT). 

Nova Labs, the creator of the Helium Network, said the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has dropped its claims that the firm sold unregistered securities. 

That means that selling "hardware and distributing tokens for network growth" does not automatically make them securities, Helium said on Thursday in a blog post. 

"After the prior leadership at the SEC sued Nova Labs on the literal eve of the incoming administration, this landmark outcome is a pivotal turning point for the Helium community and the entire crypto industry, removing legal uncertainty for DePIN projects that use crypto incentives to build real-world infrastructure," the firm said. 

The SEC declined to comment. 

The SEC sued Nova Labs in January, days before former agency Chair Gary Gensler resigned on Jan. 20. The lawsuit involved three Helium-related tokens — the Helium Network Token (HNT), Helium Mobile Token (MOBILE) and and the Helium IoT Network Token (IoT)  — all of which the SEC said were unregistered securities.

The SEC cannot bring these charges against the firm in the future, Helium said. 

Since President Donald Trump took office in January, the SEC has ended its legal pursuits of several crypto firms, including Coinbase, OpenSea, Kraken, Consensys and Uniswap, among others. The SEC also now has a new chair, crypto-friendly former regulator Paul Atkins. Atkins was just confirmed by the Senate on Wednesday evening and has said he plans to make creating a regulatory framework for digital assets a "top priority." 


Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in other companies in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current financial disclosures.

© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

TAGS
SEC

AUTHOR

Sarah Wynn profile picture Sarah Wynn

Sarah is a reporter at The Block covering policy, regulation and legal happenings. Before, Sarah was a reporter with CQ Legal writing about securities regulation, which is where she first started reporting on crypto. Sarah has also written for The Bond Buyer and American Banker, among other finance-related publications. She graduated from the University of Missouri and earned a degree in print and digital journalism. Sarah is based in Washington D.C., and is an avid coffee lover. You can follow her on Twitter @ForTheWynn.

See More
Connect on

Editor

To contact the editor of this story: Lawrence Lewitinn at [email protected]

WHO WE ARE

The Block is a news provider that strives to be the first and final word on digital assets news, research, and data.

+ Follow us on Google News
Connect with the block on

More by Sarah Wynn